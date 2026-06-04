Wolkow Walks It off as Dash Stun Hub City

Published on June 3, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - For the second consecutive night, the Winston-Salem Dash found themselves trailing 1-0 late. For the second consecutive night, George Wolkow delivered the game-winning swing.

With two runners aboard in the bottom of the ninth, Wolkow ripped a walk-off double into the left-center field gap, scoring Ely Brown and Ryan Burrowes to lift the Dash (32-21) to a dramatic 2-1 victory over the Hub City Spartanburgers (25-27) at Truist Stadium.

The game was a pitchers' duel from the outset.

Dash starter Drew McDaniel tossed four scoreless innings before turning things over to a bullpen that continued to keep Hub City off the board. Drew Conover, Frankeli Arias, Jack Young, and Mathias LaCombe combined to hold the Spartanburgers scoreless through seven innings.

Neither offense could break through until the eighth.

After Chandler Pollard singled and stole second, Hub City capitalized on a throwing error and a balk to plate the game's first run and grab a 1-0 lead.

The Dash appeared headed for defeat entering the ninth, having managed just one hit through the first eight innings.

But the offense finally came alive.

Brown worked a leadoff walk before Burrowes followed with another free pass. Two pitches later, Wolkow lined a double into the gap in left-center, bringing home both runners and sending the Dash streaming out of the dugout to celebrate a walk-off win.

Wolkow accounted for the game's only Dash hit after the seventh inning, while the pitching staff combined to limit Hub City to eight hits and one run. The victory marked Winston-Salem's second consecutive 2-1 win over the Spartanburgers and another late-inning comeback at Truist Stadium.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 3, 2026

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