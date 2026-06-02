Winston-Salem Dash - Homestand #6: June 2-7
Published on June 2, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Winston-Salem Dash News Release
Tuesday-Saturday Games - Gates Open @ 5:30PM, First Pitch @ 6:30PM
Sunday Game - Gates Open @ 1PM, First Pitch @ 2PM
Dash Player/Team Highlights
Winston-Salem won their fifth series of the year last week, taking four out of six games from the Rome Emperors, High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves
The Dash currently lead the South Atlantic League in extra-base hits (174), doubles (98), walks (264) and on-base percentage (.372).
Winston-Salem currently stands in second place in the South Atlantic League South Division with a winning record of 30-21.
Dash Infielder Caleb Bonemer is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the 15th best prospect in all of baseball. Bonemer is currently second in the South Atlantic League in home runs (15) and extra-base hits (27).
Dash Center Fielder Ely Brown is currently on a 16-game on-base streak, the fourth highest active on-base streak in the South Atlantic League.
Promotions & Fun Happening this Homestand
Tuesday, June 2: El Humo de Winston-Salem
The Dash will play as El Humo de Winston-Salem as part of MiLB's Copa Initiative. The team will wear El Humo caps and jerseys on-field.
Friday, June 5: Winston-Salem Hooch Pooches
Return of the Winston-Salem Hooch Pooches to Truist Stadium. The team will take the field in special Hooch Pooches jerseys and caps.
Special ticket package available
Postgame fireworks
Saturday, June 6: K-POP Night
Special appearance by K-POP Hunters
Postgame fireworks
Sunday, June 7: Stand Up 2 Cancer Day
The team will take the field in special Stand Up 2 Cancer Jerseys, designed by 9-year-old Atrium Health Levine Children's Brenner Children's Hospital patient, Miles.
Special Youth Jersey Giveaway for the first 1000 youth fans. Giveaway jersey is a replica of on-field designed by Miles.
Pre-Game Autographs with select Dash players from 1-1:30PM
Post-Game Catch on the Field
Daily Promotions
These occur during every homestand on the designated day, unless otherwise noted. We have a few brand-new additions this season!
Tuesdays: Dollar Dog Tuesdays - $1 Hot Dogs all game long
Wednesdays: Kids Eat Free Wednesday (children 12 and under receive choice of Bird Dog or Hot Dog) with purchase of adult meal
Thursdays: Lowes Foods Thirsty Thursday - $2 drafts through stadium, Blaze Triad Pups in the Park & Pups Run the Bases post-game
Fridays: Post-Game Fireworks
Saturdays: Post-Game Fireworks, Dash Sweetteas Dance Team performances, Murphy the Bat Dog
Sundays: Sunday Fundays - 4 Tickets, 4 Hot Dogs, 4 Chips & 4 Drinks for $60, plus pre-game player autographs and post-game catch on the field
Every Day: Kelly Office Solutions Kids Run the Bases - all kids 12 and under have the opportunity to run the bases after every Dash home game
South Atlantic League Stories from June 2, 2026
- Winston-Salem Dash - Homestand #6: June 2-7 - Winston-Salem Dash
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Brooklyn Cyclones Game Notes - Tuesday, June 2 - at Jersey Shore (6:35 PM ET) - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Renegades Game Notes - 6/2/2026 - Hudson Valley Renegades
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