Winston-Salem Dash - Homestand #6: June 2-7

Published on June 2, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







Tuesday-Saturday Games - Gates Open @ 5:30PM, First Pitch @ 6:30PM

Sunday Game - Gates Open @ 1PM, First Pitch @ 2PM

Dash Player/Team Highlights

Winston-Salem won their fifth series of the year last week, taking four out of six games from the Rome Emperors, High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves

The Dash currently lead the South Atlantic League in extra-base hits (174), doubles (98), walks (264) and on-base percentage (.372).

Winston-Salem currently stands in second place in the South Atlantic League South Division with a winning record of 30-21.

Dash Infielder Caleb Bonemer is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the 15th best prospect in all of baseball. Bonemer is currently second in the South Atlantic League in home runs (15) and extra-base hits (27).

Dash Center Fielder Ely Brown is currently on a 16-game on-base streak, the fourth highest active on-base streak in the South Atlantic League.

Promotions & Fun Happening this Homestand

Tuesday, June 2: El Humo de Winston-Salem

The Dash will play as El Humo de Winston-Salem as part of MiLB's Copa Initiative. The team will wear El Humo caps and jerseys on-field.

Friday, June 5: Winston-Salem Hooch Pooches

Return of the Winston-Salem Hooch Pooches to Truist Stadium. The team will take the field in special Hooch Pooches jerseys and caps.

Special ticket package available

Postgame fireworks

Saturday, June 6: K-POP Night

Special appearance by K-POP Hunters

Postgame fireworks

Sunday, June 7: Stand Up 2 Cancer Day

The team will take the field in special Stand Up 2 Cancer Jerseys, designed by 9-year-old Atrium Health Levine Children's Brenner Children's Hospital patient, Miles.

Special Youth Jersey Giveaway for the first 1000 youth fans. Giveaway jersey is a replica of on-field designed by Miles.

Pre-Game Autographs with select Dash players from 1-1:30PM

Post-Game Catch on the Field

Daily Promotions

These occur during every homestand on the designated day, unless otherwise noted. We have a few brand-new additions this season!

Tuesdays: Dollar Dog Tuesdays - $1 Hot Dogs all game long

Wednesdays: Kids Eat Free Wednesday (children 12 and under receive choice of Bird Dog or Hot Dog) with purchase of adult meal

Thursdays: Lowes Foods Thirsty Thursday - $2 drafts through stadium, Blaze Triad Pups in the Park & Pups Run the Bases post-game

Fridays: Post-Game Fireworks

Saturdays: Post-Game Fireworks, Dash Sweetteas Dance Team performances, Murphy the Bat Dog

Sundays: Sunday Fundays - 4 Tickets, 4 Hot Dogs, 4 Chips & 4 Drinks for $60, plus pre-game player autographs and post-game catch on the field

Every Day: Kelly Office Solutions Kids Run the Bases - all kids 12 and under have the opportunity to run the bases after every Dash home game







South Atlantic League Stories from June 2, 2026

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