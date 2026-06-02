Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on June 2, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







First Time in a Long Time... Bowling Green continues their longest road trip of the season in Wilmington, Delaware. This is the first series between the Blue Rocks and Hot Rods since May of 2024, with the series ending in a split at Bowling Green Ballpark. This series is just the second time in franchise history that the Hot Rods have made a trip to Frawley Stadium, with the last trip coming in 2021. Bowling Green took four games out of six, with future major leaguers Taj Bradley, Greg Jones, and Curtis Mead all in the lineup.

Starting Scoreless... Jacob Kisting gets the starting nod on Tuesday in Wilmington. The righty has put together 10.1 consecutive scoreless innings. His streak started in Greenville on May 15, he let up a run in the bottom of the third and tossed a scoreless fourth. He followed with 4.1 scoreless frames against Asheville on May 21. Last time out, he hurled 5.0 shutout innings against the Hudson Valley Renegades.

Have a Series, Hujsak... Connor Hujsak showed out over his five appearances in Hudson Valley. He hit .391 (9-for-23) with one double, three homers, and nine RBI. During the series, he increased his team-leading home run total to 15. Hujsak's 15 long balls have him tied for second in the SAL along with Caleb Bonemer of Winston-Salem, with both hitters trailing Jason Schiavone (17). Schiavone hit 17 homers across 35 games for the Asheville Tourists before receiving a promotion to Double-A on May 19.

Streak for Streak... Adrian Santana and Connor Hujsak currently own two of the three longest active hit streaks in the SAL. Santana has recorded a hit in each of his last nine games, while Husjak follows close behind with an eight-game streak. Husjak recorded the longest streak for the Hot Rods this season, going on a 12-game streak from May 3 to May 19. The two hitters have combined for the four top hit streaks for Bowling Green this year, with Santana tying his season-high streak with nine games.

If I had a Nickel... For the second time this season, the Hot Rods set a franchise record for steals in a game, swiping 10 bags last Friday against the Renegades. Theo Gillen stole four, Adrian Santana and Marshall Toole swiped two, while Aidan Smith and Ryan McCoy each collected one steal. The previous record was set on May 15 in Greenville against the Drive, steal nine bases at Fluor Field.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.