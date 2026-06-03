Slugger homers for second-straight game as Brooklyn extends season-long winning streak

Published on June 2, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







LAKEWOOD, N.J. - 1B Corey Collins launched a go-ahead two-run home run in the sixth inning, helping lift the Brooklyn Cyclones to their fourth-straight victory, 2-1, over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on Tuesday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Trailing 1-0 entering the sixth, SS Grae Kessinger drew a one-out walk to put the tying run aboard. Two batters later, Collins crushed an 0-1 pitch off the brick wall beyond the right-center field fence for a two-run homer. The Suwanee, Ga. native's fifth home run of the season - and second in as many games - gave Brooklyn (18-33) its first lead of the night, 2-1.

From there, the Cyclones' bullpen took control.

RHP Garrett Stratton (2-0), who entered with two outs in the fifth inning, worked around a walk and a wild pitch in the sixth to preserve the lead. RHP Dakota Hawkins followed with a perfect seventh inning before RHP Ryan Dollar stranded the tying run at second base in the eighth, recording a strikeout and a fly out to right field to escape trouble.

RHP Hoss Brewer closed the door in the ninth. The 25-year-old allowed a one-out walk but retired the final two hitters on a strikeout and a fly ball to center, securing his second save of the season.

Jersey Shore (21-30) opened the scoring in the second inning. LF Joel Dragoo drew a walk, 3B Tyler Pettorini singled, and RF-CF Devin Saltiban delivered an RBI single to right to give the BlueClaws a 1-0 advantage.

The BlueClaws threatened for more after a sacrifice bunt moved runners to second and third, but Brooklyn starter RHP Noah Hall escaped the jam with a strikeout and a flyout to center.

Hall did not factor into the decision but turned in another strong outing. The right-hander allowed one run on four hits over 4.2 innings, walking four and striking out four. The Charlotte, N.C. native now sits one strikeout shy (172) of tying RHP Jaison Vilera's franchise record (173).

Stratton earned the win with 1.1 innings of relief, allowing one hit while striking out two. Hawkins and Dollar each recorded holds, while Brewer worked a scoreless ninth to pick up the save.

Jersey Shore starter RHP Reese Dutton (3-3) was tagged with the loss despite a quality start. The Kenosha, Wis. native surrendered two runs on four hits over 6.0 innings, walking two and striking out seven.

Brooklyn will try to extend the win streak to five in the second game of the series on Wednesday night. RHP José Chirinos (NR), who was the Florida State League leader in ERA (2.36), is scheduled to make his High-A debut for the Cyclones. The BlueClaws are expected to counter with RHP Sam Highfill (2-1, 3.93). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.