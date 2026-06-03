Morrobel swats three hits in loss

Published on June 2, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Spartanburgers and Dash dueled for seven scoreless innings, then both found the scoreboard in the eighth. Winston-Salem (31-21) bested Hub City (25-26) thanks to a go-ahead home run in the bottom of the eighth.

Yeison Morrobel led the game off with a single, and his third hit of the night in the eighth put the game's first run on the scoreboard. After hitting for the cycle last Tuesday, Morrobel has nine hits over his past seven games.

The 'Burgers kept Winston-Salem off the board for the first seven innings. Despite six walks, starter Enrique Segura battled through traffic and did not allow a hit. Luke Savage came out of the pen for 1 2/3 innings hitless and scoreless.

Hub City had early chances to strike but could not capitalize. Chandler Pollard doubled to start the third, then was stranded 90 feet away from the plate. The 'Burgers left runners on first and second in the fifth. Winston-Salem broke up the no-hitter in the sixth and loaded the bases with a pair of walks, but Cole Roland induced a groundout to retire the side.

Facing reliever Maddison Jeffery, Pollard walked to lead off the eighth. With Morrobel at the plate, Pollard stole second and took third after the catcher's throw landed in center field. Morrobel promptly smoked a single over the infield and into right-center to give Hub City the lead. The Dash removed Jeffery for Garrett Wright (W, 2-0) who struck out the side.

Winston-Salem couldn't reach base against Anthony Susac (L, 2-2) in the seventh but got the better of the right-hander second time around. Ely Brown led off the inning with a walk. With two outs, George Wolkow crushed Susac's first pitch over the right field fence. Pierce George (S, 2) shut the door for the Dash in the ninth.

Game two of the series begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. Right-handers J'Briell Easley (0-1, 4.57 ERA) and Drew McDaniel (1-3, 4.28 ERA) are the projected starters.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 2, 2026

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