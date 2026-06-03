Claws Fall 2-1 on Tuesday to Brooklyn

Published on June 2, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Corey Collins hit a two run home run in the sixth inning and that was all the scoring Brooklyn needed in a 2-1 win over the BlueClaws on Tuesday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The Cyclones (17-34) took the first game of their series with the BlueClaws (22-29), evening the all time series between the clubs at 73 wins each.

The BlueClaws took the lead in the second inning on an RBI single from Devin Saltiban.

The game remained 1-0 into the sixth. Reese Dutton, one out away from six scoreless, then surrendered a two run home run to Collins. It was Collins' fifth home run of the season and put the Cyclones up 2-1.

Dutton came out after six, allowing two runs while striking out seven. He matched his career high and set a new season high strikeout mark.

Brooklyn starter Noah Hall gave up one run in 4.2 innings while striking out four.

The BlueClaws did not score off the relievers. Dakota Hawkins and Ryan Dollar threw scoreless seventh and eighth innings and Hoss Brewer earned his second save with a scoreless ninth.

Giussepe Velasquez threw three scoreless innings in relief for Jersey Shore.

The teams continue their series on Wednesday. RHP Sam Highfill starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 2, 2026

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