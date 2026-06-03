Frederick Pulls away from Renegades in Series Opener
Published on June 2, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Hudson Valley Renegades News Release
Frederick, MD - The Hudson Valley Renegades lost the series opener to the Frederick Keys 7-3 at Nymeo Field on Tuesday night.
The Renegades were within two of the Keys for the first six innings of the game, but two Keys runs in the bottom of the seventh and one in the bottom of the eighth put it out of reach.
Just three Renegades grabbed hits on Tuesday night; however, two of them (Core Jackson and Kyle West) ripped an extra base hit.
Renegades pitchers failed to strike out 10+ batters for just the 17th time this season.
Hudson Valley moves to 4-9 against the Keys this season, and 4-3 against them at Nymeo Field. The win tonight for Frederick clinched at least a tie of the 18-game season series.
The Renegades have lost seven straight games to the Keys after Frederick swept them at Heritage Financial Park in May.
RHP Bryce Cunningham (3.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 K, 2 HR) struck out three batters across 3.1 innings but was tagged with the loss. He threw a season-high 72 pitches, his highest pitch total in a game since he threw 92 on 5/18/2025 vs Aberdeen.
Cunningham allowed homers in the third inning to Victor Figueroa and Vance Honeycutt, the first time he has allowed two home runs in a game since 5/18/2025 vs Aberdeen.
Cunningham tied his career high with four walks, which was done in his previous start against Frederick on 5/12 at Heritage Financial Park.
Three strikeouts are the fewest in a start for Cunningham since his first start of the season on 4/28 at Jersey Shore.
SS Core Jackson (3-for-5, R, RBI, 2B, K) had his second three-hit performance in four games.
Jackson has reached base in his last eight games played, going 11-for-25 (.440) with 3 2B, 3 HR, 7 RBI, 5 BB.
Jackson has hits in his last four games, going 8-for-17 (.471) with 2 2B, 3 R, 7 RBI, 2 BB, 2 K.
1B Kyle West (1-for-2, 2B, RBI, BB, K) has hits in five straight games against Frederick.
West is 6-for-17 (.353) across those games with 2B, 2 HR, 3 RBI, BB.
3B Roderick Arias (1-for-4, R, 2 K) has hits in three of his last four games played.
Arias is 3-for-15 (.200) over the stretch with 3 R, RBI, 2 BB.
RHP Andrew Landry (1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K) has allowed just two hits and zero runs across four appearances versus the Keys (5.0 IP).
Landry has not allowed a run to score in seven of his last eight appearances.
RHP Thomas Balboni Jr (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K) has not allowed a run across in his last six appearances.
UPCOMING PROBABLE PITCHERS
Date Renegades Starter Opponent Starter Time
Wednesday, June 3 RHP Luis Serna (2-2, 3.59) LHP Boston Bateman (2-2, 3.38) 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 4 LHP Allen Facundo (1-2, 6.04) RHP Kiefer Lord (0-2, 6.19) 7 p.m.
Friday, June 5 RHP Rory Fox (2-3, 5.88) LHP Caden Hunter (0-0, 0.00) 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 6 RHP Chase Hampton (0-0, 3.52) RHP Yeiber Cartaya (0-0, 1.37) 6 p.m.
South Atlantic League Stories from June 2, 2026
- Keys Win Third Straight in Series Opener against Renegades - Frederick Keys
- Hot Rods Strike out 17 Batters in 10-2 Win over Blue Rocks - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Morrobel swats three hits in loss - Hub City Spartanburgers
- Frederick Pulls away from Renegades in Series Opener - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Slugger homers for second-straight game as Brooklyn extends season-long winning streak - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Claws Fall 2-1 on Tuesday to Brooklyn - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Wolkow Delivers Late Thunder in Dash Victory - Winston-Salem Dash
- Winston-Salem Dash - Homestand #6: June 2-7 - Winston-Salem Dash
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Brooklyn Cyclones Game Notes - Tuesday, June 2 - at Jersey Shore (6:35 PM ET) - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Renegades Game Notes - 6/2/2026 - Hudson Valley Renegades
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