Keys Win Third Straight in Series Opener against Renegades

Published on June 2, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys earned the series opening win over the Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees) Tuesday night, winning by a score of 7-3 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys led from the third inning on as they took down the Renegades in the first of six games this week at Nymeo Field.

Frederick began the night with an RBI double in the bottom of the first from RJ Austin, giving the home team an early 1-0 lead through the first inning of the evening.

Hudson Valley briefly took a 2-1 lead in the top of the second on two RBIs, but the Keys answered back with an RBI single from Colin Yeaman, handing Frederick the tie at two apiece going into the third in the Key City.

Two solo homers for the Keys in the bottom of the third off the bats of Victor Figueroa and Vance Honeycutt put the Keys ahead by two heading into the fourth, as both sides went off the board in the fourth to keep it at a 4-2 game approaching the fifth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

After the Keys and Renegades finished scoreless in the fifth innings, Todd Kniebbe and Brandon Downer threw a scoreless top of the sixth in relief, taking the game to the seventh with Frederick hanging on to a two-run lead at 4-2.

The Renegades got one run back in the top of the seventh on an RBI sacrifice fly, but Ike Irish drove home two runs on a two-RBI single to right in the bottom frame, giving the Keys a 6-3 lead going into the eighth Tuesday night.

An RBI from Yasmil Bucce on a groundout to first pushed the Frederick lead up to four in the bottom of the eighth, as Joe Glassey looked to close it out in the ninth with the Keys up by four in the series opener.

Glassey worked a 1-2-3 top of the ninth inning to slam the door shut, with the Keys winning game one of six over the Renegades by a score of 7-3 in the Key City.

The Keys and Renegades meet for the second time in as many days Wednesday night, with first pitch for game two of the six-game series set for 7 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Wednesday's game represents Wag Wednesday presented by Mobile Vet Surgery along with Guranteed Win Wednesday presented by Musket Ridge Golf Course meaning if the Keys don't win, all fans in attendance can exchange their ticket for any Sunday-Thursday non-firework home game for the remainder of the season.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 2, 2026

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