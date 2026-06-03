Hot Rods Strike out 17 Batters in 10-2 Win over Blue Rocks

Published on June 2, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Wilmington, Delaware - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (37-14) pitching staff struck out 17 batters, while the offense produced five multi-hit performances, leading to a 10-2 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks (26-25) on Tuesday at Frawley Stadium in Wilmington, Delaware.

The Hot Rods started the scoring in the top of the first inning against Blue Rocks starter Gavin Bruni. Adrian Santana led off with a solo shot to left, making it 1-0 Hot Rods. Theo Gillen and Caden Bodine singled, while Nathan Flewelling walked, loading the bases. Aidan Smith lifted a sacrifice fly to right, and Emilien Pitre scored a run on a groundout to second, capping off the inning with a 3-0 Hot Rods lead.

Wilmington plated a run in the bottom of the first inning against Bowling Green starter Jacob Kisting. Ronny Cruz worked and Yeremy Cabrera both earned walks. Ethan Petry doubled to right, scoring Cruz, making it a 3-1 game.

Three more runs came in to score for Bowling Green in the top of the third inning against Bruni. Flewelling was hit by a pitch and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Pitre tripled to right, scoring Flewelling, increasing the lead to 4-1. Connor Hujsak singled home Pitre, and Narciso Polanco doubled in Husjak, making it a 6-1 Bowling Green lead.

In the top of the fourth, Bodine slugged a solo homer to right off Wilmington reliever Eiker Huizi, making it a 7-1 lead.

The Blue Rocks scored again in the bottom of the fifth inning against Kisting. Devin Fitz-Gerald walked, and Ronny Cruz doubled, putting runners at second and third. Kevin Bazzell singled, scoring Fitz-Gerald, bringing the score to 7-2.

Bowling Green plated three more runs the rest of the way. Hujsak brought in a run in the top of the seventh on a fielder's choice. Another Hujsak single and a Blue Rocks fielding error brought in two more runs in the top of the ninth, creating a 10-2 Bowling Green advantage.

Junior William tossed a perfect bottom of the ninth, locking up a 10-2 win for the Hot Rods.

Kisting (3-0) earned the win, tossing 5.0 frames, allowing two runs on seven hits while walking three and striking out seven. Bruni (2-3) received the loss, surrendering six runs on eight hits over 3.0 innings, walking two and striking out one.

The Hot Rods and Blue Rocks play the second game of a six-game series on Wednesday with a 5:35 PM CT first pitch at Frawley Stadium. Bowling Green will send out LHP Garrett Gainey (3-1, 5.77) against Wilmington RHP Riley Maddox (3-4, 4.66).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 2, 2026

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