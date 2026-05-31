Bodine's Inside-The-Park Grand Slam Leads Hot Rods to 10-6 Win

Published on May 30, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Wappingers Falls, New York - Caden Bodine collected his first two High-A homers, including an inside-the-park grand slam, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods (36-13) to a 10-6 win over the Hudson Valley Renegades (22-26) on Saturday at Heritage Financial Park in Wappingers Falls, New York.

Hudson Valley started the scoring in the bottom of the first against Bowling Green starter Trevor Harrison. Wilson Rodriguez and Josue Gonzalez walked. Roderick Arias knocked in Rodriguez with a base hit, making it a 1-0 Hudson Valley lead. Enmanuel Tejada hit a three-run homer to right, increasing the lead to 4-0.

The Hot Rods started chipping away in the top of the second inning against Renegades starter Sean Paul Liñan. Connor Husjak blasted a solo homer to left, making it a 4-1 game.

Two more runs came around to score for Bowling Green in the top of the third inning off Liñan. With one out, Theo Gillen was hit by a pitch and Bodine singled. Nathan Flewelling drove in Gillen with a double to center. Emilien Pitre roped a single, scoring Bodine, making it a 4-3 game.

One run came in to score for the Renegades in the bottom of the third on an RBI single from Gonzalez, giving the Renegades a 5-3 lead.

Bowling Green exploded for four runs in the top of the fourth inning against Hudson Valley reliever Brady Kirtner. Marshall Toole singled, Ricardo Gonzalez walked, and Gillen collected a base hit to load the bases. Bodine hustled out an inside-the-park grand slam to center, creating a 7-5 Bowling Green advantage.

The Hot Rods added to the lead in the fifth and sixth frames. In the fifth, Aidan smith led off with a single, stole second, and moved to third on a wild pitch. Narciso Polanco plated him with a base hit, making it 8-5. In the sixth, Gillen singled, and Bodine blasted a two-run homer to right, increasing the lead to 10-5.

The Renegades brought in one run in the bottom of the ninth inning against Hot Rods reliever Junior William. Josh Moylan slugged a solo homer to right field, making it 10-6 in favor of Bowling Green. The Renegades could not find any more offense the rest of the way, ending the game in a 10-6 Hot Rods victory.

Trey Pooser (1-0) picked up his first win, allowing just one run on three hits over 5.0 innings of relief, walking one and striking out seven. Kirtner (1-2) was given the loss, allowing five runs (four earned) on three hits, two walks, and one strikeout.

The Hot Rods and Renegades play the finale of a six-game series on Sunday with a 1:05 PM CT first pitch at Heritage Financial Park. Bowling Green will send out RHP Jose Urbina (2-3, 4.46) against Hudson Valley LHP Franyer Herrara (2-2, 3.86).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 30, 2026

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