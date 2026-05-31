Hub City loses early lead, Hanson homers late

Published on May 30, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - Despite taking an early three-run lead, Hub City (25-24) was bested by Greensboro (32-18) 8-4 Saturday at FNB Field. The Grasshoppers took the series win with their fourth victory of the week.

Hub City was no-hit Friday, but the offense kicked into gear early Saturday with a single from Malcolm Moore in the first and a pair of walks in the second.

The Spartanburgers finally struck against Grasshoppers starter Bryan Mena in the third. Antonis Macias reached on an error, then was replaced on first by Chandler Pollard on a fielder's choice. Yeison Morrobel singled to put runners on first and second. Moore came up for his second at-bat and punched a single into left to score Pollard from second. Two batters later, Maxton Martin hammered a line drive double to the left-center field wall, plating both Morrobel and Moore and giving Hub City a 3-0 lead.

Unfortunately, the lead did not last long. 'Burgers starter Ismael Agreda struck out four through the first two innings, but his control waned in the third. After walking the bases loaded, Agreda (L, 0-4) gave up a grand slam to Murph Gray. In the fourth, the Grasshoppers led off the inning with back-to-back doubled from Tony Blanco Jr. and Brian Sanchez. Sanchez later scored on a double play.

With six runs of support behind him, Mena (W, 2-4) threw two more scoreless innings. Agreda posted a zero in the fifth, then was replaced by Kai Wynyard. Greensboro loaded the bases against the right-handed reliever with three singles on four pitches. After a groundout, Wyatt Sanford roped a two-run double.

Hub City was blanked for two innings by Grasshoppers reliever Victor Cabreja. Luke Hanson hit his ninth home run of the season in the eighth, a leadoff solo shot. Hanson's nine blasts are the most of any active Spartanburger. Anthony Susac retired the side in order in the eighth, but the 'Burger bats couldn't find any momentum for a late rally.

On Sunday, the series and the month of May conclude with a 2:00 p.m. ET finale. Coming off his best start of the season, D.J. McCarty (1-2, 5.40 ERA) takes the baseball for the Spartanburgers. Hub City faces Greensboro right-hander Kyle Robinson (0-0, 10.38 ERA) for the second time this week.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 30, 2026

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