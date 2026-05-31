Gabrysh Sharp, But Keys Top Claws, 3-1, on Saturday
Published on May 30, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws rallied late but fell 3-1 to Frederick on Saturday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.
Luis Caicuto doubled in a run in the ninth but was thrown out trying to score from second base on an infield single by Carter Mathison to end the game.
Frederick broke through off Keegan Batka in a scoreless game in the eighth. After the first three batters reached, Colin Yeaman doubled down the left field line to score all three and give the Keys the lead.
BlueClaws starter Luke Gabrysh came out after five scoreless innings. He allowed just one hit and struck out six.
Frederick starter Caden Hunter fanned nine over 4.1 innings in his High-A debut.
The teams finish their series on Sunday at 1:05 pm. RHP Ryan Dromboski starts for Jersey Shore.
-Jersey Shore BlueClaws-
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