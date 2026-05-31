Keys Rally in 9th, Top Claws 4-3 on Sunday

Published on May 31, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Vance Honeycutt hit a three run home run with two outs in the ninth inning and Frederick topped the BlueClaws 4-3 on Sunday at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Honeycutt's home run, his sixth of the season, came off Danyony Pulido and one batter after Elis Cuevas doubled down to his final strike to extend the game.

The Frederick win means the Keys took the final two games of the series with the BlueClaws to earn a split of the series.

Jersey Shore had the tying run on second base with nobody out in the ninth but could not score.

The BlueClaws took the lead in the second inning on an RBI single from Nick Biddison. Frederick then tied the game in the third on an RBI double from Leandro Arias.

Jersey Shore went back in front in the bottom of the third on an RBI double from Dragoo.

The game remained 2-1 into the seventh, when the BlueClaws scored on a bases loaded walk to Luis Caicuto.

Jersey Shore starter Ryan Dromboski gave up one run in three innings while Estibenzon Jimenez followed and threw three scoreless innings. Brandon Beckel threw a scoreless seventh and eight before giving the ball to Pulido in the ninth.

Chandler Marsh got the last three outs for his second save.

Joel Dragoo and Tyler Pettorini each had two hits for Jersey Shore.

The BlueClaws are off on Monday and open a series with Brooklyn on Tuesday night from ShoreTown Ballpark at 6:35 pm.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 31, 2026

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