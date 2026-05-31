Renegades Walk off Bowling Green in 10

Published on May 31, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades came from behind to take down the Bowling Green Hot Rods in a 4-3 walk-off win in 10 innings at Heritage Financial Park on Sunday afternoon.

Sunday was the fourth walk-off win of the season for the Renegades, and their first since 5/9 vs Winston- Salem. The Renegades have won seven games in their last at-bat, and have five comeback wins in the seventh inning or later.

The Renegades never led until Eric Genther drew a two-out walk with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th to force home the winning run.

Core Jackson and Genther led off the bottom of the ninth with back-to-back home runs to tie the game and force extra innings. Jackson and Genther became the second pair of Renegades this season to hit back-to-back home runs, joining Wilson Rodriguez and Roderick Arias, who did so on 5/26 vs Bowling Green.

The Renegades hit 12 home runs in the six-game series against Bowling Green, accounting for 27.3% (12- of-44) home runs hit by the team on the season.

The Renegades move to 2-4 against the Hot Rods and 12-18 overall at Heritage Financial Park this season.

SS Core Jackson (1-for-4, HR, R, RBI, BB) hit his fifth home run of the season and his third of the series against Bowling Green.

Jackson has reached base in his last seven games played, going 8-for-20 (.400) with 2 2B, 3 HR, 6 RBI, 5 BB.

Jackson hit .357/474/1.071 (5-for-14) with 5 R, 1 2B, 3 HR, 7 RBI, 3 BB, 2 K in the series with the Hot Rods.

C Eric Genther (1-for-3, HR, R, 2 RBI, 2 BB) drew a walk in the bottom of the 10th inning for his first walk-off of his professional career.

Genther hit his fourth home run of the season, and his second in his last two games played.

Genther finished the series going 4-for-7 (.571) with 2 HR, 2 R, 7 RBI.

Since 5/19, Genther is batting .308/.429/.641 (12-for-39) with 5 R, 1 2B, 4 HR, 14 RBI, 8 BB, 5 K in 11 G.

2B Kaeden Kent (1-for-5, 2B, 2 K) hit his team-leading 10th double of the season to lead off the bottom of the first.

Kent has hits in each of his last four games played, going 8-for-19 (.421) over the stretch with 2 2B, 5 R, BB.

Enmanuel Tejeda (1-for-4, SB, K) extended his hitting streak to four straight, going 4-for-15 (.267) with HR, 3 RBI, HBP.

1B Kyle West (1-for-4, HR, R, RBI) hit his team-leading seventh home run of the year in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the game at 1-1.

West had hits in four of six games against the Hot Rods, going 6-for-24 (.250) over the series with 2B, HR, 5 R, 3 BB.

LF Josh Moylan (1-for-3, 2B, 2 K) ripped his sixth double of the season in the bottom of the third inning.

Moylan has hits in four of his last five games, going 7-for-15 (.468) with 2 2B, 2 HR, 2 R, 4 RBI, 7 K.

RF Wilson Rodriguez (0-for-2, BB) got on base in each game against the Hot Rods, and he got hits in five of six.

Rodriguez went 7-for-22 (.318) across the stretch with 2 R, 3B, HR, 2 RBI, 4 BB.

CF Camden Troyer recorded his fourth outfield assist of the season, helping to cut down Theo Gillen who would've made it a 3-1 lead for Bowling Green.

RHP Chase Hampton (4.1 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K) made his second rehab start of the series for the Renegades, his fifth of the season.

Hampton is recovering from Tommy John surgery performed in Feb. 2025.

LHP Franyer Herrera (5.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 K) retired the first nine batters he faced, striking out five of them and picked up the win in relief.

In Herrera's first relief appearance of the season, he tied a season third-best in runs allowed.

Herrera needed just 14 pitches to work through his first five outs.

Herrera set a new single-game season high with eight strikeouts, and walked only one batter, the least he has in an outing longer than 2.0 innings.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 31, 2026

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