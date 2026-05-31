Bowling Green Drops Series Finale 4-3 to Hudson Valley

Published on May 31, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Wappingers Falls, New York - Adrian Santana extended his on-base streak to 20 games, but a late collapse led to a 4-3 loss for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (36-14) against the Hudson Valley Renegades (23-27) on Sunday at Heritage Financial Park in Wappingers Falls, New York.

The Hot Rods jumpstarted the scoring in the top of the first inning against Renegades starter Chase Hampton. Adrian Santana led off with a base hit and stole second. Two outs later, Nathan Flewelling knocked him in with a double, giving the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.

After five scoreless innings from both teams, the Renegades tied the game in the bottom of the seventh against Bowling Green reliever Andres Galan. Kyle West led off the frame with a solo shot to right, evening the score at 1-1.

Bowling Green regained the lead in the top of the eighth inning against Hudson Valley reliever Franyer Herrera. Santana reached on a bunt single and advanced to third on a Theo Gillen double. Caden Bodine doubled to right, scoring Santana, creating a 2-1 Hot Rods lead.

One more run came around to score for the Hot Rods in the top of the ninth against Herrera. Aidan Smith singled and stole second and third. Narciso Polanco lifted a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Smith, increasing the Hot Rods lead to 3-1.

The Renegades charged back in the bottom of the ninth against Hot Rods reliever Jacob Kmatz. Core Jackson and Eric Genther collected back-to-back solo homers to tie the game, 3-3.

Bowling Green failed to score in the top of the tenth. In the bottom half, Hudson Valley started with a pinch runner in Sergio Gomez at second base. Bowling Green reliever Andy Rodriguez walked three batters, allowing Gomez to score, ending the game with a bases-loaded for a 4-3 Hudson Valley win.

Herrera (3-2) received the win, allowing two runs on five hits over 5.2 innings, walking one and striking out eight. Rodriguez (2-3) was given the loss, surrendering one unearned run on three walks while recording two outs.

The Hot Rods enjoy an off-day on Monday before starting a six-game series against the Blue Rocks in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday at 5:35 PM CT.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 31, 2026

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