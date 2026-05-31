Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on May 31, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Best of the Best... After the 10-6 win on Saturday, the Hot Rods took sole possession of the best record in Minor League Baseball. Over 49 games, the Hot Rods have gone 36-13. The record was boosted by a phenomenal month of May, going 21-4 heading into Sunday. The Eugene Emeralds and the Fredericksburg Nationals trail close behind, each with a record of 36-14.

Bodine Breakout... The Rays No. 12 prospect Caden Bodine collected his first two High-A homers on Saturday. The first was an inside-the-park grand slam, marking the third grand slam by a Hot Rods hitter this season. His second homer left the park, a two-run blast in the sixth inning. Bodine hit five homers over 33 games with the Single-A Charleston RiverDogs before receiving a promotion on May 19.

If I had a Nickel... For the second time this season, the Hot Rods set a franchise record for steals in a game, swiping 10 bags on Friday night. Theo Gillen stole four, Adrian Santana and Marshall Toole swiped two, while Aidan Smith and Ryan McCoy each collected one steal. The previous record was set on May 15 in Greenville against the Drive, steal nine bases at Fluor Field.

Gillen Gets Bases... Along with the franchise-record 10 team steals on Friday, Theo Gillen also put his name in the record book. Gillen's four steals in a game ties a franchise record. The last time it was done was June 29, 2025, by Mac Horvath in Asheville against the Tourists. The first Hot Rods baserunner to log four steals in a game came on May 11, 2011, by future Major Leaguer Kevin Kiermaier.

Santana's Streak... Adrian Santana has reached base safely in his last 19 games. Since May 7, Santana has hit .321 (26-for-81) with two doubles, one triple, and two homers while logging 11 RBI. This is the longest on-base streak of the year for Santana, beating out a 17-game streak earlier this season between April 3 and April 28. He has also hit safely in his last eight games, the second-longest active streak in the SAL, trailing Leandro Arias (11) of the Frederick Keys.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 31, 2026

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