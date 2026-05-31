Renegades Game Notes - 5/31/2026

Published on May 31, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (22-27) vs Bowling Green Hot Rods (36-13)

RHP Chase Hampton (0-0, 5.40 ERA) vs. RHP Jose Urbina (2-3, 4.46 ERA)

| Game 50 | Home Game 30 | Sunday, May 31, 2026 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | First Pitch 2:05 p.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Today's Theme Game: Halloween in May

Promotion: Sunday Family Funday & Rascal's Kids Club Sunday presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union

Postgame: Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP & Launch-A-Ball

IT'S BEEN A WHILE: The Hudson Valley Renegades return home to take on the best team in the South Atlantic League South, the Bowling Green Hot Rods. It's the Hot Rods' only trip to the Hudson Valley this season, and it's one of two meetings between the teams this year. This is the first meeting between the Renegades and the Hot Rods since the 2024 SAL Championship Series. This is only the second SAL South team the Renegades have played this year. The 'Gades won four of six against the Winston-Salem Dash at Heritage Financial Park earlier in May.

PITCHING WOES: The Renegades and the Hot Rods find themselves in a slugfest through five games. Hudson Valley is averaging 6.4 runs scored per game, and Bowling Green is averaging 9.4 runs. Renegades pitching is currently throwing an 8.20 ERA across the series, and Hot Rods pitching is throwing a 5.93 ERA. The two teams came into the week with the second and third best ERAs in the South Atlantic League, and while that's still the case, both of their ERAs are taking a hit.

SO LONG, STREAKS: The Renegades took down the Bowling Green Hot Rods last night to end multiple streaks. First, it ended the Renegades' four-game losing streak. It was the third time this month that Hudson Valley had a losing streak of four+ games. Additionally, the win ended an eight-game home losing streak for the Renegades. Lastly, the win also ended a seven-game winning streak for the Hot Rods, and it handed them just their second loss in their last 17 games played.

CARDIAC 'GADES: Hudson Valley has grabbed three walk-off wins through the first 32 games of the season. They won the first two games against Brooklyn (4/19 and 4/20) on walk off home runs hit by INF Kaeden Kent (4/19) and INF Kyle West (4/20. Kent and West's walk-off homers marked the first time in the Portal Era (since 2005) that the Renegades hit walk-off home runs in back-to-back games. Connor McGinnis added his name to the walk-off tally on 5/8 against the Winston-Salem Dash. With the bases loaded with two outs, McGinnis fought off a 100+ mph pitch from Pierce George to centerfield at just 71.2 mph off his bat to win the game. Most recently, the Cardiac 'Gades struck on 5/28 against the best team in the SAL, the Bowling Green Hot Rods. The 'Gades trailed by five after the first inning, and a four-run bottom of the eighth featuring home runs from Josh Moylan and Core Jackson gave the Renegades a two-run edge over the Hot Rods.

MAY STRUGGLES: The Renegades have really struggled in the month of May. Hudson Valley came into the second month of the 2026 season with a +0.5 game lead atop the South Atlantic League North. However, the 'Gades lost five of their first six May games and were shortly thereafter swept for the first time ever in a six-game series by the Frederick Keys. The Renegades have had multiple losing streaks of at least four games long in May, and they have won just one series (taking four of six games at home against Winston-Salem). At home, the Renegades are 4-10 in the month of May and 10-16 overall. Despite their team batting average being nearly identical in April and May, the 'Gades have seen their team ERA jump by more than 1.00 over the month.

FIRST TIME FOR EVERYTHING: The Renegades suffered their first six-game sweep in franchise history last week at the hands of the Frederick Keys. The Renegades lost by a -20 margin, and they only scored first in two of the six games. Over the six games, Hudson Valley only tallied just eight hits and one run across innings 7-9. Additionally, Renegades pitching got hit with a 5.17 team ERA over the six-games. Renegades starters had a 6.49 ERA over the series. It was the first time the Renegades had been swept in a series longer than two games since Aug. 17-19, 2019 against the Staten Island Yankees at Heritage Financial Park.

FOXY SHAZAM: In game two of the Renegades doubleheader at Brooklyn on 5/21, Rory Fox threw a 7-inning complete game shutout, winning South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week honors for the performance. Fox delivered just the second such game by a Renegades start since the 2009 season when Kyle Carr also threw a 7-inning CG SHO against the Cyclones on 7/2/2025 (G2) at Heritage Financial Park. Before that, Hudson Valley had not had a CG SHO of at least 7.0 innings since 8/23/2009 (G1), when Jason McEachern blanked the Staten Island Yankees at Heritage Financial Park.

ALLEN'S WORLD: Allen Facundo tied the Renegades single-game franchise record with 13 strikeouts on 5/21 (G1) at Brooklyn. The left-hander matched Drew Thorpe's performance from 7/22/2023, also against Brooklyn. Since 2005, Hudson Valley pitchers have only struck out 12-or-more batters in a game six times, with Facundo joined by Thorpe (2x), Baron Stuart, Elmer Rodriguez, and Xavier Rivas. Facundo and Rivas are the only Renegades left-handed pitchers to record at least a dozen punchouts in a game.

ER-YAY: The Renegades boast the third-best ERA in High-A Baseball (4.13). The 'Gades were one of just a handful of teams to have a sub-4.00 ERA for the first eight weeks of the season. However, their ERA jumped above 4.00 on 5/29 after Bowling Green scored 13 runs. The Renegades have led the SAL in ERA in four straight seasons (2022-25), including a 2.82 mark in 2025 which was the lowest team ERA in MiLB since 2019.

Ks FOR EVERYONE: The Hudson Valley Renegades have struck out a league-high 534 batters this season. The Renegades are averaging 10.90 strikeouts per game and have struck out double-digit batters in all but 16 contests this season.

KAEDEN'S WORLD: Kaeden Kent leads the South Atlantic League in hits with 58 this season. While his batting average ranks just 10th in the league, Kent has gotten on base in 31 of his last 38 games played. Additionally, he has hits in 27 of his last 37 games, going 46-for-148 (.311) with 21 RBI and 12 BB.

ON-BASE ANIMALS: Multiple Renegades batters are now settling into their season and putting together impressive on-base streaks. There are currently nine HV players with multi-game on-base streaks, eight players with on-base streaks greater than two, and three players with on-base streaks that are at least five games long. Leading the way is IF Core Jackson with a six-game on-base streak.

TAKING MANY FOR THE TEAM: Renegades C Eric Genther was hit by a pitch last night and now has an MiLB second-most 12 HBPs in 2026. Through only 42 games, Genther is just 3 HBPs shy of tying the Renegades single-season record for HBP of 15, belonging to Robby Price (2010) and Ryder Mathias (2005). Garrett Martin holds the Yankees-era record with 14 HBP in 2024. However, Genther has a long way to go to catch Ripken Reyes' MiLB record of 49 HBPs in 119 games with San Antonio (AA, SD) in 2023.

COMING TO AN END: Kaeden Kent saw his nine-game hitting streak come to an end on Wednesday night at Jersey Shore (4/29), during which he was one of the hottest hitters in MiLB. He hit .421/.476/.711 with 3 HR and 15 RBI during the streak, and was tied for second among all MiLB players in RBIs and tied for eighth in hits (16). However, he went 2-5 with a 2B and two runs in his first game back in the lineup since dropping his hitting streak. Similarly, C Eric Genther saw his 21-game on-base streak come to an end on 5/3 at Jersey Shore. Genther became the first Renegade to surpass a 20-game on-base streak since Josh Moylan did it last year, reaching 29 straight from mid-July to August. Most recently, INF Enmanuel Tejeda saw his 28-game on-base streak come to an end on 5/14 vs the Frederick Keys. Tejeda began his streak with Single-A Tampa, and continued it through his first two High-A games.

BUMPY START AT HERITAGE FINANCIAL PARK: The Renegades have had an up-and-down start at home in 2026. The 'Gades lost five of six games to the Blue Rocks to begin the year, making it the first time Hudson Valley has lost five games in a six-game home series since August 2023 when it lost five of six to Jersey Shore. However, the 'Gades won five of six against Brooklyn and 4 of six against Winston-Salem, improving their home record to 10-8. The 'Gades then took four of six games from the Winston-Salem Dash (the then second-best team in the SAL South) before getting swept by the Frederick Keys. Last season, the Renegades were 44-21 at Heritage Financial Park, the best home record in the South Atlantic League, and the second-best home record in High-A baseball. The Renegades trailed only the West Michigan Whitecaps (DET, A+) in the category.

MAMA SAID SHUT YOU OUT: After a 7-0 shutout win over the Brooklyn Cyclones on 5/21 (G2) at Maimonides Park, the Renegades lead Minor League Baseball with 41 shutouts thrown since the beginning of the 2024 season. The 'Gades have thrown two whitewashings this season after setting franchise records in each of the last two years with 19 and 20 shutouts, respectively.

MILESTONE MAY: The Hudson Valley Renegades welcomed their 5 millionth fan all-time to Heritage Financial Park on 5/26 when they took on the Bowling Green Hot Rods. Heritage Financial Park opened in 1994, encouraging over 5 million fans to come out to the ballpark for the fun of Renegades baseball.

BEST IN SHOW: The Renegades had the lowest team ERA (2.82) among full-season MiLB teams in 2025. It was also the lowest single-season ERA for any full-season MiLB team since the reorganization of the minors in 2020. Since the start of the 2021 season, the Renegades own a cumulative 3.48 ERA, the lowest in MiLB among MiLB teams who have played every season.

RETURN OF THE KING: Returning to begin the 2025 season with the Renegades is INF/OF Josh Moylan, who is the all-time franchise leader in numerous offensive categories. Moylan is the Renegades all-time leader in: Games Played (253), At-Bats (848), Hits (196), Singles (124), Doubles (44), Extra-Base Hits (72), Total Bases (317), Runs (112), RBI (113), Walks (132) and Strikeouts (304). Moylan became the first Renegade ever to surpass 100 career RBIs against Brooklyn on 4/25. Moylan went 3-for-3 with three RBIs.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 31, 2026

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