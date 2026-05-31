Pitching Continues Mastery in 2-0 Victory

Published on May 31, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Five Brooklyn pitchers combined to toss the Cyclones' sixth shutout of the season in 2-0 win over Wilmington on Sunday afternoon to close out Weenie Weekend. The victory marks Brooklyn's third shutout in the last eight days.

The win also secured a winning home stand for Brooklyn, who finishes the 12-game stretch at 7-5 against Hudson Valley and Wilmington, respectively. Additionally, Sunday's win gives Brooklyn its first true series win of the season, as the 'Clones won four of six this week against the Blue Rocks.

LHP Daviel Hurtado, RHPs Bryce Jenkins, Juan Arnaud, Hunter Hodges and Cristofer Gomez combined to hold the Blue Rocks without a run on just four hits. The quartet struck out 12 Wilmington batters, while walking five.

Hurtado has looked masterful to begin his High-A career. The southpaw kept Blue Rocks hitters guessing in starts on both Tuesday and Sunday, throwing a combined 7.2 innings of scoreless ball. On Sunday, the Cuba native allowed just one hit and walked only one while striking out three over 3.2 frames.

Offensively, 1B Corey Collins launched his fourth homer of the year in the 2nd inning to give Brooklyn a 1-0 lead.

Corey Collins serves one beyond the wall in left to put the Coney Island Franks in front, 1-0!

The only other run scoring came in the 7th frame. After RF J.T. Benson started the frame with a double, before 3B Colin Houck whacked a single to put two on with nobody out. From there, LF Trace Willhoite sent a double to left field, scoring Benson and doubling the Brooklyn lead to 2-0.

Still, the 'Clones bats did not scratch across any further insurance as a groundout, strikeout and pop out retired the side.

Wilmington threatened with baserunners in each of the 7th, 8th and 9th, but the 'Clones bullpen hung on and kept the Blue Rocks off the board for the entirety of the contest.

The Cyclones are back in action on Tuesday night after the league-wide off day. Brooklyn heads to Lakewood, N.J. to take on the BlueClaws for a 6-game series. First pitch is slated for 6:35, while both teams have yet to announce probable starters.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 31, 2026

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