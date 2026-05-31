Dash Rally Past Rome to Secure Series Victory

Published on May 31, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC (May 31st) - The Winston-Salem Dash (30-21) erased an early two-run deficit with six unanswered runs, defeating the Rome Emperors (27-24) by a 6-3 final on Sunday afternoon at Truist Stadium to secure the series victory.

Rome grabbed the early advantage in the fourth inning. After a double from Dalton McIntyre plated the game's first run, a Dash throwing error allowed another run to score and gave the Emperors a 2-0 lead.

The Dash responded immediately.

In the bottom half of the fourth, Ryan Burrowes singled and George Wolkow walked to set the table for Kaleb Freeman, who lined a two-run double down the right-field line to tie the game.

Moments later, T.J. McCants delivered an RBI single to score Freeman and put Winston-Salem in front 3-2.

The Dash added more breathing room in the fifth.

Wolkow opened the inning with a double before Kyle Lodise singled and stole second base. Freeman continued his big afternoon with a two-run single, and McCants followed with a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 6-2.

Rome cut the deficit to 6-3 in the sixth on an RBI single from John Gil, but the Dash bullpen slammed the door from there.

After starter Grant Umberger worked into the fifth inning, Jake Bockenstedt, Frankeli Arias, Morris Austin, and Aric McAtee combined to allow just one run over the final 4.2 innings. The group retired 11 of the final 13 Rome hitters to secure the victory.

Freeman finished with four RBIs, while McCants drove in two and scored once as Winston-Salem completed the comeback and closed the beginning of the homestand with a series win over Rome.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 31, 2026

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