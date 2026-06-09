Former Dash Outfielder Braden Montgomery Called up to Major Leagues by Chicago White Sox

Published on June 9, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Former Winston-Salem Dash outfielder Braden Montgomery has been called up to the Major Leagues by the Chicago White Sox, the organization announced Tuesday.

Montgomery, one of the premier prospects in the White Sox system, becomes the latest former Dash player to reach the game's highest level. The switch-hitting outfielder spent the 2025 season in Winston-Salem, quickly establishing himself as one of the most dynamic players in the South Atlantic League before earning a promotion to Double-A Birmingham.

Montgomery joins a growing list of former Dash players to reach Chicago, continuing Winston-Salem's role as a key developmental stop in the White Sox organization. Former Dash players Sam Antonacci, Noah Schultz, Rikuu Nishida, and Jacob Gonzalez have all received a call-up to White Sox this season.

Acquired by Chicago from the Boston Red Sox as part of the Garrett Crochet trade in December 2024, Montgomery began his professional rise with Kannapolis before joining Winston-Salem on April 29, 2025. During his time with the Dash, Montgomery showcased the blend of power, athleticism and arm strength that made him a first-round selection in the 2024 MLB Draft.

Montgomery delivered several memorable moments at Truist Stadium, including a walk-off home run on June 13, 2025, and earned South Atlantic League Player of the Week honors during his time in Winston-Salem. He was promoted from the Dash to Birmingham on July 29, 2025.

The 23-year-old continued his climb through the White Sox system in 2026, opening the year with Birmingham before advancing to Triple-A Charlotte in May. Across Double-A and Triple-A this season, Montgomery produced at an elite level, earning his first Major League opportunity less than two years after being selected No. 12 overall in the 2024 MLB Draft.

The Winston-Salem Dash congratulate Braden Montgomery on his promotion to the Major Leagues.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the South Atlantic League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 9, 2026

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