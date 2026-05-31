Grasshoppers score six in first three innings

Published on May 31, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - After winning four of the first five in the series, Greensboro (33-18) started off strong on Sunday against Hub City (25-24). Behind runs in each of the first three innings and five homers as a team, the Grasshoppers capped off the series with an 8-3 win over the Spartanburgers.

After Kyle Robinson set down Hub City in order in the first, Greensboro wasted no time offensively. Yordany De Los Santos led off the bottom of the first against DJ McCarty (L, 1-3) with a solo homer. Two outs later, Jared Jones went deep for a second solo homer in the inning. Brian Sanchez led off the bottom of the second with a double. He stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly. Carlos Caro immediately followed up with another solo home run.

Trailing 4-0 entering the third, Hub City found the scoreboard. Ben Hartl blasted a solo home run of his own, his second long-ball this week. Greensboro answered right back in the bottom of the third with a Brian Sanchez two-run bomb.

In the top of the fourth, Gleider Figuereo knocked Robinson out of the game when he launched a two-run homer. Treyson Peters (W, 4-0) came in to get the final two outs of the fourth. Peters would add three more scoreless innings to his line.

McCarty walked the first two batters of the fourth and turned the baseball over to Adrian Rodriguez. With one on and one out in the fifth, Greensboro's Brian Sanchez lined an inside-the-park home run past centerfielder Quincy Scott to take an 8-3 lead. Scott exited the game with an injury.

Case Matter pitched the rest of the fifth for Hub City, giving up two walks but no runs. Jesus Gamez, Joey Danielson, and Cole Stasio each pitched a scoreless and hitless inning out of the Hub City bullpen afterwards. Jacob Bimbi took over for Peters to start the eighth and locked down Hub City's offense for the final two innings of the game.

After a day off Monday, the Spartanburgers continue their road trip Tuesday at the Winston-Salem Dash, High-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. First pitch in game one of the series is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET. Starters for the week have yet to be announced.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 31, 2026

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