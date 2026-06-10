Hub City's Return Home Spoiled by Asheville

Published on June 9, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - The Spartanburgers returned home after a two-week road trip as winners of three straight. That streak did not hold in the Hub City's first game back at Fifth Third Park. Hub City (28-29) dropped a 13-3 series opener to Asheville (16-41).

The Spartanburgers' only runs came early against right-handed starter Luis Rodriguez (W, 2-3). In the bottom of the first, Hub City punched three singles, including a pair with two outs, and Paxton Kling's poke up the middle plated a pair. With the knock, Kling extended his record on-base streak, which began on May 8, to 25 games. The outfielder has hits in seven straight contests.

Asheville struck on the game's third pitch. Justin Thomas Jr. launched a solo home run off Enrique Segura (L, 0-2) over Chaser's Corner and gave the Tourists an early advantage. After Kling's two-RBI hit, a second inning two-run clout from Alejandro Nunez with a runner on first passed the lead back to the visitors.

Segura did strike out the side in the third and recorded a season-high six strikeouts through four innings, but things fell apart in the fourth. Three walks and three hits, including a pair of RBI doubles, led to four Asheville runs and a 7-2 Tourists lead.

As Rodriguez posted zeros against the 'Burgers bats, Asheville attacked Josh Sanders, the first pitcher out of the 'Burgers bullpen. Over an inning-plus, the Tourists scored six runs, four of which were earned, and stretched the lead to 11 runs.

Sanders was removed for Cole Roland in the sixth, and Roland tossed two scoreless to bring Hub City to the eighth. Luke Savage and Jesus Gamez got the final six outs for the Spartanburgers. Antonis Macias plated Quincy Scott with an RBI double in the ninth before Anthony Cruz (S, 1) finished the final out.

Hub City and Asheville wake up early for an 11:05 a.m. ET first pitch on Wednesday. Spartanburgers righty J'Briell Easley (0-0, 4.01 ERA) is slated to face Asheville righty Yeriel Santos (2-2, 5.94 ERA).







South Atlantic League Stories from June 9, 2026

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