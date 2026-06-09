Brooklyn Cyclones Game Notes - Tuesday, June 9 - vs. Frederick (6:40 PM ET)

Published on June 9, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







The Brooklyn Cyclones (22-34, 22-34) return home to begin a six-game series against the Frederick Keys (35-19, 35-19) - the High-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles - on Tuesday evening at 6:40 p.m. ET from Maimonides Park on Coney Island in Brooklyn, N.Y.

RHP José Chirinos (0-0, 1.80) is expected to make the start for the Cyclones. The Keys are scheduled to counter with the Orioles' No. 9 prospect per MLB Pipeline, LHP Boston Bateman (2-2, 3.79).

Live coverage on the Cyclones Radio Network, Bally Sports Live, and MiLB.tv will begin at 6:25 p.m. ET.

LAST TIME OUT: Brooklyn erased a 3-0 deficit and captured its fourth straight win on Sunday, 5-3, to take five of six on the road last week against Jersey Shore...Seven of nine Brooklyn starters recorded at least one hit, while four Cyclones enjoyed multi-hit efforts...C Daiverson Gutiérrez finished 2-for-3 with 3 RBI, while SS Mitch Voit pieced together a 2-for-6 effort with a couple of runs scored...In the win, RHP Noah Hall broke the Cyclones all-time career strikeout record...The righty punched out six over 5.0 frames to raise his career mark to 179, passing RHP Jaison Vilera...Hall and the Brooklyn bullpen combined to retire the final 14 BlueClaw batters of the game, as Jersey Shore mustered only three hits in the series finale.

25th ANNIVERSARY: The Cyclones celebrate their 25th anniversary season in 2026...Since the inaugural 2001 campaign, Brooklyn has captured 3 league titles...The Cyclones shared the New York-Penn League crown with the Williamsport Crosscutters in their first season before taking home the final NYPL title in 2019...Brooklyn captured its first full-season championship in 2025, going 4-0 in the postseason against Greensboro and Hub City.

BACK IN BROOKLYN: The Cyclones return home this week riding their longest winning streak of the season thus far ahead of the final full six game series of the first half...Brooklyn welcomes Frederick to Coney Island for the second time already this season...Brooklyn dropped four of six to Frederick in late April/early May at Maimonides Park...The 'Clones five wins last week on the road against Jersey Shore mark the most wins the squad has had in a single series this year.

PITCHING IN: Despite the unit being short-handed at times over the past few weeks, Brooklyn's pitching staff has been sharp as of late...The Cyclones racked up 17.0 consecutive scoreless innings from May 22-26...In May, the Cyclones posted a 3.65 ERA (92 ER in 227.0 IP), just narrowly behind Frederick's 3.64 ERA (89 ER in 220.0 IP) for best in the South Atlantic League...Since May 14, Brooklyn has permitted just 60 ER across 22 games, good for a 2.84 ERA, which is best in all of Minor League Baseball during that span...A huge reason behind that success has been the bullpen...Since that date, Cyclone relievers have posted a 2.03 ERA in 22 games, the best mark among full-season minor league affiliates....The 'pen holds an 8-4 record, with 124 strikeouts to 53 walks across 97.2 innings during that span.

HALL OF FAME: RHP Noah Hall continued to climb the Cyclones' all-time pitching leaderboard on Sunday against Jersey Shore...The 25-year-old surpassed RHP Jaison Vilera (173) for the Cyclones' all-time record, punching out six to raise his career total to 179...The Charlotte, N.C. native passed RHP Garrison Bryant (135) and LHP Felipe De La Cruz (133) for second and third, respectively, on the all-time list on April 10 at Jersey Shore...Hall is also second on the all-time starts list by Brooklyn pitchers with 37 and innings pitched with 177.0, having passed Bryant (143.1) earlier this season...In 2025, Hall ranked second in the South Atlantic League in ERA (2.72) and batting average against (.200)...He also finished fifth in strikeouts (115), tied for fifth in double plays induced (9), sixth in innings (112.2), ninth in WHIP (1.27), and tied for 10th in starts (21)...Hall became the first player in franchise history to start multiple Opening Days in 2025 and started his third-straight Opening Day in 2026.

BACK IN THE NEW YORK GROOVE: The Cyclones have been amid their best offensive stretch of the season...Since May 22 vs. Hudson Valley, Brooklyn is 11-3, which is tied with Bowling Green for the best record in the South Atlantic League...The 'Clones plated 10 runs for the third time in 15 days in Saturday's win over Jersey Shore...The 12 runs scored are the most the 'Clones have had in a single game all year...It also marks the most they've scored in any game since they scored 13 in Game 1 of the SAL Championship Series vs. Hub City on September 14, 2025...Brooklyn racked up 10 hits, including at least one by all nine members of the starting lineup in the win...Since May 14 at Rome, Brooklyn has scored at least five runs 13 different times, including in every game last week against the BlueClaws...They're averaging just over 5 runs per game during that span, compiling a 14-8 record.

BALL MAGNETS: The Cyclones have worn their fair share of pitches to start the 2026 season...After 12 Cyclones batters were hit in a four-game span from Thursday to Sunday, Brooklyn leads all of Minor League Baseball with 59 hit-by-pitches...OF John Bay leads the team with 12, while C Daiverson Gutiérrez is second with 11...Bay is fourth in the South Atlantic League and tied for eighth in MiLB, while Gutiérrez is tied for fifth in the league and tied for 14th in MiLB ...The Cyclones have had four hitters plunked in a game on four separate occasions in 2026...The single-game franchise record is six set on May 19, 2023, at Hudson Valley...The franchise record for hit-by-pitches in a season is 107, set in 2022.

DAVIEL DELIVERS: LHP Daviel Hurtado is off to a near-perfect start as a Cyclone...In three starts, the Cuban-born starter has allowed just one run over 13.0 innings...On Saturday night at Jersey Shore, the 21-year-old worked into the 6th inning for the first time in his career...Hurtado surrendered just one run on one hit over a career-long 5.1 innings, walking one, and tying a season-best with five strikeouts...Since his Cyclones debut on May 26, Hurtado leads the South Atlantic League in ERA (0.69), batting average against (.095), WHIP (0.46), and opposing OPS (.255)...He is also fifth in innings pitched (13.0).

MAGIC MITCH: INF Mitch Voit has found his stride at the plate...The 2025 first-round pick connected on his seventh home run of the season on Saturday night against Jersey Shore, and followed it up with a multi-hit effort with two runs scored on Sunday...Since May 22, Voit has reached base in 12-consecutive games and has a slash line of .267/.414/.489/.903...Voit is proving himself as a dual-threat during this stretch, tying for the team lead in home runs (3) and stolen bases (6).

COREY IN THE HOUSE: INF Corey Collins has been an on-base machine for the Cyclones as of late...The 24-year-old has reached in 15-straight games dating back to the two-week homestand on May 19 vs. Hudson Valley...Collins is just 8-for-43 (.186) at the plate during that stretch, but is reaching base at a .470 clip...Overall, the Suwanee, Ga. native is slashing .186/.470/.465/.935 during those 15 games with nine runs scored, three doubles, three home runs, and 13 RBI...Collins has walked 22 times and struck out 18 times in that stretch.

RED-HOT RONNY: C Ronald Hernandez has been on a tear at the plate over the last two weeks...The Venezuela native went 2-4 with his fifth home run and an RBI single on Thursday against Jersey Shore...Since May 24, Hernandez is slashing .316/.409/.500/.909, and has hits in eight of his last 10 games...Hernandez had hits in six consecutive games from May 24-31, the second-longest hitting streak of his Cyclones career...Hernandez hit in seven-straight games from April 23-May 3 during the 2025 season...Brooklyn is 8-2 with Hernandez in the lineup during this stretch.

SITTING ON THE DOCK OF J-BAY: OF John Bay clobbered his seventh home run of the season in Saturday's win, and has continued to thrive on Coney Island to start the year...In 22 games at Maimonides Park this year, the 25-year-old is hitting .316/.429/.671/1.100 with 23 runs scored, 16 extra-base hits, five home runs, 18 runs batted in, and eight stolen bases...In 28 road contests, Bay is slashing just .168/.294/.248/.542...Bay has hit two of his seven home runs this season against Hudson Valley, and three of his eight career High-A long balls have come against the Renegades.

LIKE A HAWK: RHP Dakota Hawkins made a spot start for the Cyclones on Friday, tossing 3.0 innings and allowing just one run in Brooklyn's 6-3 win...The 26-year-old has accrued a 1.53 ERA (3 ER in 17.2 IP) over his last 11 appearances between Double-A Binghamton and Brooklyn...Hawkins is also climbing Brooklyn's all-time leaderboard...The Chehalis, Wash. native's next appearance will be his 63rd, tying RHP Josh Hejka for second on the Cyclones' all-time list...Hawkins is also third all-time in strikeouts (139), trailing only teammate RHP Noah Hall (179) and RHP Jaison Vilera (173)...The right-hander also tied RHP Garrison Bryant for third in innings pitched (143.1) with his 3.0 innings on Friday.

CALL ME A JT: OF JT Benson has been a key part of the Cyclones recent offensive surge...Despite having a seven-game hitting streak snapped on Thursday, the 24-year-old has reached base safely in his last 10 contests...Since May 22, Benson is 10-for-34 (.294) with four runs scored, four doubles, and seven RBI...Brooklyn holds a 10-4 record in the Crestwood, Ky. native's 13 starts...Benson is also tied for sixth in the South Atlantic League in doubles (5) since his debut on May 19.

CONEY ISLAND FRANK: RHP Frank Camarillo has been outstanding since making his High-A debut with Brooklyn on May 22 vs. Hudson Valley...The 22-year-old has registered a 2-0 record with a 3.57 ERA (7 ER in 17.2 IP), scattering 17 hits and four walks, while striking out eight...Since his debut, Camarillo leads the South Atlantic League in innings pitched (17.2), ranks 11th in ERA (3.57), and 12th in WHIP (1.19)...The Moreno Valley, Calif. native has worked into the sixth inning in each of his three starts.

TIME TO MAKE THE DONUTS: The Cyclones collected their fourth shutout in 11 games and sixth of the season in last Sunday's victory over Wilmington...Five different Brooklyn arms combined to hold the Blue Rocks scoreless on only four hits across the contest...Brooklyn shutout Hudson Valley and Wilmington twice each during their two-week homestand, in addition to blanking Rome in Georgia, 7-0, on May 14 and shutting out Frederick, 2-0, at Maimonides Park on May 2...RHP Channing Austin was Brooklyn's starter in three of their six shutouts to this point...The 7-0 victory on May 14 was the Cyclones' most lopsided shutout since a 13-0 win vs. Wilmington on July 9, 2025...RHP Brendan Girton (4.1 IP, 2 H, 4 K), LHP Ryan Ammons (1.2, 0, 3), RHP Brett Banks (2.0, 0, 4), and RHP Ben Simon (1.0, 1, 3) united to strike out 14 in a combined three-hitter.

BROOKLYN TO THE BIGS: After 14 former Cyclones made their Major League debuts in 2025, eight alumni have already accomplished the feat early in 2026...RHP Kade Morris made his MLB debut for the Athletics on Saturday in Houston against the Astros...Morris pitched in 11 games, making 10 starts and pitching to a 3.43 ERA over 57.2 innings during his time in Brooklyn in 2024....He joins RHP Wilkin Ramos, OF Nick Morabito, LHP Zach Thornton, OF Carson Benge, OF A.J. Ewing, RHP Cameron Foster, and RHP Anthony Nunez, who made their debuts earlier this season...Foster and Nunez each debuted with the Baltimore Orioles in April...Last year's 14 debuts set a new single-season franchise record.

AMAZIN' STARTS HERE: According to MLB Pipeline, the Cyclones hold two of the Mets' Top 30 prospects...Those are INF Mitch Voit (6) and C Daiverson Gutiérrez (24)...Both are also considered Top 30 prospects according to Baseball America and SNY...BA has Voit at 8 and Gutiérrez at 24, while SNY lists Voit at 10 and Gutiérrez at 27...Baseball America also ranked INF Colin Houck as the organization's No. 35 farmhand entering 2026.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 9, 2026

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