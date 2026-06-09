Wehiwa Aloy and Boston Bateman Named Orioles Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Month

Published on June 9, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Baltimore Orioles announced Monday that Frederick Keys infielder Wehiwa Aloy and left-handed pitcher Boston Bateman were named the Orioles Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Month for May.

Aloy was named Player of the Month for May in the Orioles Farm System after recording a batting average of .329, which ranked third in the entire Orioles organization. He also led the organization in total bases with 53, slugging percentage at .624, OPS at 1.026, and ranked second in extra-base hits with 12. He also finished third in RBIs at 19 and was second on the team in RBIs during the month of May only behind first baseman Victor Figueroa.

Along with his .329 average at the dish, Aloy finished with six home runs which led all Keys hitters, including three homers in one game on May 10 against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Phillies). He became the first Keys player to do that in a single game since former Keys first baseman Ryan Mountcastle did it on May 26, 2017.

Bateman earned Pitcher of the Month for May following his 0.89 ERA across 20.1 innings pitched on the hill. Among pitchers with at least four starts during the month, his ERA ranked second in the entire organization. He also recorded 22 strikeouts and gave up seven runs, helping the Keys finish with a record of 19-6.

His best outing of the month featured 5.2 scoreless innings against the Greenville Drive (Red Sox) back on May 20 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. He also finished with six strikeouts and gave up only two walks, earning him his second win of the month as well.

The Keys return home next week to take on the Hub City Spartanburgers (Rangers) with the series opener set for Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Tuesday's game represents Parent and Child Date Night, with the ticket package including two Field Box Seats (100 Level) for the game along with a professional photograph with frame taken in the NJM Insurance Group Courtyard prior to the game. It will also represent another offering of the Friends and Family 4-Pack ticket package.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 9, 2026

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