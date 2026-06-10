Tourists Cruise to 13-3 Win in Series Opener at Hub City

Published on June 9, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - It was the kind of complete performance Asheville had been building toward. The Tourists hit, the Tourists pitched, and the Tourists won going away, beating the Hub City Spartanburgers 13-3 Tuesday night to open the six-game road series.

Justin Thomas Jr. set the tone before the crowd had settled in. On the third pitch of the game, Thomas launched a leadoff home run off Spartanburgers starter Enrique Segura. It was his second leadoff homer in the last week. Those are the only leadoff home runs any Tourist has hit all season.

Hub City answered in the bottom of the first when a Paxton Kling single scored two runs to put the Spartanburgers ahead 2-1. That was as good as it would get for Hub City.

Alejandro Nunez put Asheville back on top in the second with a home run deep to right field. 3-2 Tourists. Luis Rodriguez then had a moment that swung the game. Maxton Martin launched a ball to right-center that Nehomar Ochoa Jr. reached over the wall to grab, saving a home run, but the ball popped out as Martin slid into third with a triple. With no outs and a runner on third, Rodriguez bore down. He struck out one batter, got the next to ground out to Nunez at third holding the runner, and induced a groundout back to the mound to escape the inning unscathed.

From there the offense took over and never looked back.

Jack Moss singled to score a run in the fourth. John Garcia followed with a bases clearing double to score two more. 6-2 Asheville. Caden Powell then doubled off the wall to score another, though a relay throw from left field cut down Zach Daudet at the plate. 7-2 Tourists.

The fifth inning added two more. Alejandro Nunez hit a ground ball to third and Nehomar Ochoa Jr. came racing home, swimming around the tag to score. Nunez reached first safely on the fielder's choice. Jack Moss followed with a sacrifice fly. 9-2 Asheville.

The sixth put the game completely out of reach. Powell drove in two with a single. 11-2. Ochoa Jr. ripped a double that nearly cleared the wall to score another. 12-2. Moss capped the inning with a sacrifice fly for Asheville's 13th run. 13-2.

Rodriguez was steady throughout, going six innings and allowing just two earned runs with four strikeouts and no walks. Anthony Cruz came on for the final three innings and was nearly untouchable, allowing just one hit until Antonis Macias doubled to score a run with two outs in the ninth. Cruz finished with a save, his first of the season, having pitched three complete innings to close out the game.

Powell, Nunez, and Moss each drove in three runs on the night. Kyle Walker had a quiet night at the plate going 0-for-1, but reached base four times on walks, fitting for his last name.

Asheville improves to 16-41. Hub City falls to 28-29. Game two of the series is tomorrow morning at 11:05 a.m. for Education Day in Spartanburg.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 9, 2026

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