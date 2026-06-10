Hot Rods Secure First Half Title in 11-0 Victory over Emperors

Published on June 9, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Tampa Bay Rays' No. 1 prospect Theo Gillen bashed a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first, and the Bowling Green Hot Rods (42-15) never looked back. Bowling Green clinched the South Atlantic League South Division's first-half title in a dominant 11-0 win over the Rome Emperors (30-27) at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Hot Rods drew first blood in the bottom of the first inning against Emperors' starter Jeremy Reyes. Gillen blasted a solo home run to center field, giving Bowling Green a 1-0 edge.

Bowling Green extended the lead with four in the bottom of the second against Reyes. Connor Hujsak and Narciso Polanco each hit one-out singles, a Polanco stolen base made it second and third. A Reyes wild pitch plated Hujsak from third, growing the margin to 2-0. Tony Santa Maria walked, Ryan McCoy was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Gillen grounded into a fielder's choice, scoring Polanco for a 3-0 lead. Caden Bodine roped a two-run double into right-center field, increasing their edge to 5-0.

The hosts added on one more run in the bottom of the third inning. Hujsak doubled followed by Polanco and Gillen walks to load the bases. Bodine collected a bases-loaded walk off reliever Jacob Kroeger, building the Bowling Green lead to 6-0.

The Hot Rods plated five runs against Rome reliever Blake Burkhalter in the bottom of the eighth inning. Nathan Flewelling singled and advanced to third on an Emilien Pitre base hit. A Burkhalter throwing error scored Flewelling to make it 7-0 Hot Rods. Hujsak drilled a base hit to load the bases and McCoy smashed a grand slam to center field, growing Bowling Green's edge to 11-0.

Right-hander Junior William pitched a scoreless top of the ninth inning, rounding out an 11-0 final score.

Niman (3-0) earned the victory with 5.0 scoreless frames, allowing just one hit and one walk and adding six strikeouts. Reyes (2-6) was charged with the loss, surrendering six runs on five hits, four walks and two strikeouts over 2.1 innings.

The Hot Rods and Emperors continue their six-game series Wednesday afternoon at 12:05 PM CT. RHP Jack Kartsonas (3-1, 4.18) opens for Bowling Green against Rome RHP Cedric De Grandpre (5-3, 4.86).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 9, 2026

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