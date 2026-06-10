BlueClaws Blanked 5-0 on Tuesday at Hudson Valley

Published on June 9, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - Bryce Cunningham threw six scoreless innings and Hudson Valley topped the BlueClaws 5-0 on Tuesday in the first game of their six game series.

Jersey Shore (22-35) has dropped five in a row while Hudson Valley improved to 26-31 on the year.

Hudson Valley jumped out to the lead in the fourth on an RBI single from Josue Gonzalez. Kyle West then went deep off starter Sam Highfill in the fifth. It was his 8th home run of the season.

Wilson Rodriguez added his third home run of the year in the sixth, also off Highfill.

The Renegades finished the scoring in the eighth on a two run single from Luis Durango.

Highfill (2-2) took the loss, allowing three runs in six innings. Gabriel Barbosa gave up two runs in two innings of relief.

Kodey Shojinaga had two hits for the BlueClaws.

The teams continue their series on Wednesday night. LHP Mavis Graves starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 9, 2026

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