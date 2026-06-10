Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on June 9, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







On the Cusp of Clinching... The Bowling Green Hot Rods' magic number is down to one in the first half, meaning any combination of a Hot Rods victory or a Winston-Salem Dash loss will secure a 2026 South Atlantic League South First-Half Division Title. The Hot Rods boast the best record in the SAL in 2026 and would return to the SAL Playoffs for the second straight season.

Home Field Advantage... The Hot Rods have each of their first five home series during the 2026 season. Bowling Green holds a 21-5 record at Bowling Green Ballpark and leads the South Atlantic League with a 80.8 win% in home games this year. Bowling Green has blasted 37 home runs in 26 home games and have an .821 team OPS.

Pushing Petey... Emilien Pitre earned Tampa Bay Rays' MiLB Player of the Month during May, finishing last month with a .338 average (26-for-77) with seven doubles, one triple, two homers, and 22 RBI. His momentum has carried through the first four games of June, batting .455 (10-for-22) with one double, one triple, and four RBI. Pitre has raised his batting average from .189 to .296 from the beginning of May to Tuesday.

Bodine's Balling... Caden Bodine dominated Bowling Green's series last week against the Wilmington Blue Rocks at Frawley Park. The catcher hit for a .357 average (10-for-28) at the plate with one home run and eight RBI in the series victory. Bodine enters Tuesday night riding an eight-game RBI streak, good for the joint-third-longest streak in all of Minor League Baseball, only trailing Double-A bats Jesus Made and Jake Gelof, each at nine.

The Gillen Guild... Theo Gillen has dominated SAL pitching this season. The Rays' No. 1 prospect is one of three active bats with a 1.000 or better OPS during the 2026 campaign. Gillen ranks in the league's Top Five in batting average (.325, 2nd), stolen bases (22, 3rd) and OBP (.431, 4th) entering Tuesday.

Swiper Keeps Swiping... The Hot Rods have logged the top four base-stealing games in franchise history this season. The Hot Rods set the franchise record on May 29 in Hudson Valley with 10 swipes against the Renegades. Bowling Green logged nine stolen bases on May 14 against the Greenville Drive, second-most. The Hot Rods have recorded eight steals four times in team history, including April 16 against Greenville and June 4 against Wilmington.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.