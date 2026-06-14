Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on June 13, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







In It To Win It... The Bowling Green Hot Rods secured the South Atlantic League South Division's First Half Title with an 11-0 win over the Rome Emperors. 2026 marks the 12th season that Bowling Green will compete in a postseason, looking for their fifth league championship. The Hot Rods boast the best record in the SAL in 2026.

Home Field Advantage... The Hot Rods have won each of their first five home series during the 2026 season. Bowling Green holds a 23-7 record at Bowling Green Ballpark and leads the South Atlantic League with a 76.7 win% in home games this year. The Hot Rods have blasted 42 home runs in 30 home games and posted .830 team OPS.

Fantastic Four (Hits)... Theo Gillen's 4-for-4 performance on Friday night marked the fifth four-hit game by a Hot Rods player in 2026. The Tampa Bay Rays' No. 1 prospect has posted the second-best batting average (.328) in the 2026 South Atlantic League season. Gillen ranks in the league's Top Five in stolen bases (23, 3rd), OPS (1.006, 4th) and OBP (.436, 4th).

C.C. Crushes... Carlos Colmenarez blasted an eighth-inning go-ahead home run in his first game back as a Bowling Green player in Friday night's 8-5 victory. The Venezuelan infielder has now launched five home runs in his last 11 regular season games as a Hot Rods player dating back to August 28, 2025.

Raking Vs. Rome... Colmenarez and Marshall Toole each hit their first 2026 Bowling Green home runs in Friday's win. The Hot Rods have cracked 16 home runs in their 16 matchups against the Emperors this season. Gillen (5), Nathan Flewelling (3) and Angel Mateo (2) have all hit multiple home runs against Rome.

Tony's Terrific Return... Infielder Tony Santa Maria tied his career-high, clubbing in five RBI in Thursday's contest. Santa Maria blasted a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning and a two-run single in the ninth. The home run marked his first since May 22nd for the Triple-A Durham Bulls.

House of Pain... Right-handed pitcher Jacob Kisting toes the rubber for Bowling Green on Saturday night. The Wisconsinite set a new career-high eight strikeouts in his last start at Bowling Green Ballpark on May 21st against the Asheville Tourists. Kisting leads Hot Rods starting pitchers with a 0.68 ERA in home games this season.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 13, 2026

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