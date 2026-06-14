Renegades Rally Falls Short

Published on June 13, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades rallied to bring the tying run at the plate in the bottom of the ninth, but lost to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 7-4 on Saturday night at Heritage Financial Park.

The BlueClaws scored first for a third straight game, leading 1-0 heading to the bottom of the first. The Renegades scored one in the bottom of the first but then did not score again until the eighth.

Hudson Valley had the tying run up to the plate with two outs, but Core Jackson struck out swinging on a ball in the dirt to end the game.

Saturday night marked the first game this series that the Renegades have not hit a one home run. Hudson Valley had a streak of hitting at least one homer in 10 straight games. The Renegades have hit a home run in all but two games in June.

All but two Renegades batters got on base despite just five getting hits.

The Renegades fell to 5-6 against the BlueClaws in 2026 and are 15-20 overall at home.

LHP Franyer Herrera (5.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, 1 HR) struck out five and allowed only three hits across 5.0 innings, but got the loss on Saturday.

Herrera allowed one home run, which marks the fourth he's allowed across his last two outings. The homer was the only extra-base hit he allowed to the BlueClaws.

Herrera retired the last five batters he faced and six of the last seven he faced.

Herrera walked just one, marking the fourth time this season that he walked one or fewer runners in an appearance.

RHP Aaron Nixon (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) has not allowed a run to score in three straight appearances.

RF Wilson Rodriguez (1-for-3, 2B, BB, K) extended his hitting streak to six straight.

Rodriguez has hits in seven of nine games played in June, batting 15-for-43 (.349) with 2 2B, 3B, 2 HR, 8 RBI, BB.

Rodriguez is 9-for-17 (.529) this week against the BlueClaws with three or more hits in two games.

Rodriguez has hit at least one extra-base hit in four of five games this series.

SS Kaeden Kent (2-for-4, R, BB, K) grabbed his team-leading 23rd multi-hit performance of the season.

Kent is 4-for-his-last-8 at the plate after starting the series 0-for-11.

1B Kyle West (1-for-3, 2B, RBI, K, HBP) has hits in 18 of his last 22 home games.

West is 28-for-90 (.311) over the stretch with 2 2B, 3B, 8 HR, 18 RBI, 7 BB, 29 K.

West is 8-for-20 (.400) against Jersey Shore this series with 2B, 3 HR, 5 RBI, 2 BB, 4 K.

DH Eric Genther (1-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI, HBP) got hit by his 15th pitch of the season.

Genther tied the Renegades single season record for HBP which belonged to Robby Price (2010) and Ryder Mathias (2005).

Genther has a double and two RBIs in back-to-back games.

CF Luis Durango (0-for-2, R, BB) has gotten on base in all five games he has started with Hudson Valley this season.

Saturday night marked the first time that Durango has not gotten a hit in a start with the Renegades.

2B Enmanuel Tejeda (0-for-2, R, 2 BB) scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth to get the Renegades within three.

Tejeda extended his team-high on base streak to 13. Tejeda is batting 13-for-41 (.317) over the stretch with 4 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI.

UPCOMING PROBABLE PITCHERS

Date Opponent Renegades Starter Opponent Starter Time (ET)

Sunday, June 14 Jersey Shore BlueClaws RHP Sean Paul Linan (1-6, 5.89) RHP Sam Highfill (2-2, 4.37) 2:05 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 13, 2026

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