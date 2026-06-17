Renegades Game Notes - 6/16/2026

Published on June 16, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (29-33) at Rome Emperors (32-30)

RHP Bryce Cunningham (1-3, 5.00 ERA) vs. RHP Cade Kuehler (6-1, 4.17 ERA) | Game 63 | Away Game 27 | Tuesday, June 16, 2026 | AdventHealth Stadium | Rome, Ga. | First Pitch 6:45 p.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Next Game: Celebration of Internet Culture

Promotion: Baseball Bingo presented by Partner Rental & Silver Gades Tuesday

Postgame: Senior Stroll, Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP & Launch-A-Ball

JOURNEYING TO GEORGIA: The Hudson Valley Renegades head down to Georgia to take on the Rome Emporers for the first time this season. It's one of two meetings between the teams, the second being played at Heritage Financial Park in July. The Renegades played one series against the Emperors once last year, winning five of six games at home. Hudson Valley is 24-14 all time against the Emperors and 10-7 at AdventHealth Stadium. This is Hudson Valley's first trip to Rome since April 9-14, 2024, when the Renegades took three of five games from the Emperors in a series which featured three straight rainouts, and two walk-off wins for Rome.

THE BIG ONE: The Renegades embark on a two-week, 12-game road trip against SAL South opponents starting Tuesday. The 'Gades play six games with the Rome Emperors, the Braves High-A affiliate this week before heading to Bowling Green, Kentucky for a six-game set with the Hot Rods starting next week. This is the longest road trip of the season for the Renegades, and the first time they will spend two full weeks on the road against South Division opponents since April 18-30, 2023 (Rome and Greenville). Hudson Valley will travel over 2,000 miles round trip during the duration of the journey.

SURPRISINGLY FAMILIAR: Despite being 921 miles apart, the longest trip possible in the South Atlantic League, the Renegades and Rome Emperors have matched up for 38 games since the beginning of the 2022 season, by far the most common South Division opponent for the Renegades. Including their upcoming trip in 2026, Rome has played a series at Heritage Financial Park in five straight years, and Hudson Valley has gone to Rome four times. The Renegades' second-most common South Division opponent is the Greenville Drive, who the Renegades have played 20 games with. Amazingly, the Renegades will play as many games with the Emperors in 2026 as they will have played with Greensboro, a team in the North Division, since the beginning of the 2024 season.

RED-HOT CORE: Since returning from the IL on 5/26, Core Jackson is slashing .255/.391/.608 with 13 R, 4 2B, 3B, 4 HR, 15 RBI, 10 BB, 12 K. Additionally, Jackson has gotten on base in 14 of his last 17 games played, grabbing 5 2B, 3B, 4 HR, 14 RBI, and 12 BB over the stretch. Jackson more than doubled his home run total, and nearly doubled his RBI total since returning from the IL.

HOMER HAPPY: The Renegades have been tearing the cover off of the baseball in June. In their first series of the month at Frederick, the Renegades clubbed 12 home runs in the series, about 27.3% of their season total (12-of-44). The last time the Renegades hit at least 12 home runs in a single series was 7/25-7/30/2023 at Hickory when Hudson Valley hit 19 HR. It is the first time hitting at least a dozen home runs in a series at Heritage Financial Park since 9/7-9/11/2021 vs Brooklyn, when they hit 14 HR in a seven-game series. The Renegades have hit 30 homers in their last 17 games which is 48.4% of their season total of 62 home runs, and they have hit a homer in 11 of their last 12 games.

HOME RUN KING: Josh Moylan became the Renegades' all-time career home run leader with his 25th long ball on 6/10 vs. Jersey Shore. Moylan has 10 home runs in 2026 which is a career high, seven of which have come since 5/21. Moylan is one of just eight players in team history in the 20 homer club, with seven of the members joining in the Yankees era (2021-Present).

MAY STRUGGLES: Hudson Valley came into the second month of the 2026 season with a 0.5 game lead atop the South Atlantic League North. However, the 'Gades lost five of their first six May games and were shortly thereafter swept for the first time ever in a six-game series by the Frederick Keys. The Renegades had multiple losing streaks of at least four games long in May, and they won just one series (taking four of six games at home against Winston-Salem). The Renegades were 6-12 at home in May and 9-18 overall. Despite their team batting average being nearly identical in April and May, the 'Gades saw their team ERA jump by more than 1.00 over the month. That was largely due to Renegades pitching throwing a 7.20 ERA in their final series of the month against Bowling Green.

GIVE AND TAKE: Since Core Jackson returned from the IL on 5/26, the Renegades have had more offensive firepower. They averaged 6.6 runs scored across their last three series compared to just 4.4 runs across their previous three series in May. The 'Gades also scored more than five runs on 11 occasions. However, the 'Gades have seen a major uptick in their team ERA. After delivering a 3.15 ERA in April that was best in High-A, the Renegades put up a 4.93 ERA in May. Through 12 games in June, the 'Gades have a 5.63 June ERA, relegating them from having one of the top-three best team ERAs in High-A to having the fifth best team ERA in the SAL.

SHAKA'S FLYING: Allen Facundo was named the SAL Pitcher of the Week on 6/8 for his performance on 6/4 at Frederick. Facundo struck out 12 batters across 6.0 hitless innings while walking four and picking up the win. It was the second time this season that Facundo struck out at least 12 batters, and his third start out of his last four that he completed 6.0 innings. He didn't allow a single hit or a run, making him just one of five 'Gades pitchers since HV became a Yankees affiliate in 2021 to accomplish the feat.

CARDIAC 'GADES: Hudson Valley has grabbed four walk-off wins this season. Their first two came against Brooklyn (4/19 and 4/20) on walk off home runs hit by INF Kaeden Kent (4/19) and INF Kyle West (4/20). It was the first time in the Portal Era (since 2005) that the Renegades hit walk-off home runs in back-to-back games. Connor McGinnis added his name to the walk-off tally on 5/8 against Winston-Salem with a walk-off single off of flamethrower Pierce George who throws 100+. Most recently, the Cardiac 'Gades struck on 5/28 and 5/31 against the best team in the SAL, the Bowling Green Hot Rods. On the 28th, the 'Gades trailed by five after the first inning, and a four-run bottom of the eighth featuring home runs from Josh Moylan and Core Jackson gave the Renegades a two-run edge over the Hot Rods. On the 31st, the 'Gades trailed by two in the bottom of the ninth before Jackson and West hit back-to-back homers. Eric Genther then drew a 2-out, bases loaded walk in the bottom of the 10th to win it.

FIRST TIME FOR EVERYTHING: The Renegades suffered their first six-game sweep in franchise history at the hands of the Frederick Keys the last time the two teams met in May, and had a -20 run differential in the series. Over the six games, HV tallied just eight hits and one run across innings 7-9. Additionally, Renegades pitching got hit with a 5.17 team ERA over the six-games. Renegades starters had a 6.49 ERA over the series. It was the first time the Renegades had been swept in a series longer than two games since Aug. 17-19, 2019 against the Staten Island Yankees at Heritage Financial Park.

ER-YAY: The Renegades boast the fifth-best ERA in High-A Baseball (4.39). The 'Gades were one of just a handful of teams to have a sub-4.00 ERA for the first eight weeks of the season. However, their ERA jumped above 4.00 on 5/29 after Bowling Green scored 13 runs. The Renegades have led the SAL in ERA in four straight seasons (2022-25), including a 2.82 mark in 2025 which was the lowest team ERA in MiLB since 2019. Additionally, the Renegades have struck out a league-high 664 batters this season. The Renegades are averaging 10.71 strikeouts per game and have struck out double-digit batters in all but 22 contests this season.

KAEDEN'S WORLD: Kaeden Kent leads the South Atlantic League and all High-A batters in hits with 74 this season. While his batting average ranks just ninth among qualified hitters in the league, Kent has gotten on base in 40 of his last 50 games played. Additionally, he has hits in 35 of his last 49 games, going 62-for-204 (.304) with 28 RBI and 14 BB. Kent is also tied for the High-A lead in doubles with 16.

ON-BASE ANIMALS: Multiple Renegades batters are now settling into their season and putting together impressive on-base streaks. There are currently nine HV players with multi-game on-base streaks, and six players with on-base streaks that are at least five games long. Leading the way is IF Roderick Arias with an eight-game on-base streak.

TAKING MANY FOR THE TEAM: Renegades C Eric Genther was hit by a pitch on 6/14 to grab a tie for the MiLB second-most HBPs in 2026 with 15. Through only 55 games played, Genther tied the Renegades single-season record for HBP, which belonged to Robby Price (2010) and Ryder Mathias (2005). Genther is just two HBP away from tying the Renegades all-time career HBP record of 17 set by Jace Avina. However, Genther has a long way to go to catch Ripken Reyes' MiLB record of 49 HBPs in 119 games with San Antonio (AA, SD) in 2023.

MAMA SAID SHUT YOU OUT: After a 5-0 shutout win over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on 6/9 at home, the Renegades lead Minor League Baseball with 42 shutouts thrown since the beginning of the 2024 season. It's their first nine-inning shutout win since 4/9 vs. Wilmington, and their third of the season after setting franchise records in each of the last two years with 19 and 20 shutouts, respectively.

BEST IN SHOW: The Renegades had the lowest team ERA (2.82) among full-season MiLB teams in 2025. It was also the lowest single-season ERA for any full-season MiLB team since the reorganization of the minors in 2020. Since the start of the 2021 season, the Renegades own a cumulative 3.48 ERA, the lowest in MiLB among MiLB teams who have played every season.

RETURN OF THE KING: INF/OF Josh Moylan is the Renegades all-time franchise leader in: Games Played (265), At-Bats (889), Hits (208), Singles (128), Doubles (47), Home Runs (26), Extra-Base Hits (80), Total Bases (347), Runs (119), RBI (125), Walks (135) and Strikeouts (330). Moylan became the first Renegade ever to surpass 100 career RBIs against Brooklyn on 4/25. Moylan went 3-for-3 with three RBIs.

SIX OF ONE AND A HALF DOZEN: With their 10-3 loss on Wednesday 6/3 at Frederick, the Renegades dropped to six games under .500 for the first time as a New York Yankees affiliate (since 2021) and the first time overall since July 18, 2017, when the 'Gades were 10-16. However, the team has gone 6-4 in their last 10 games since that point.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 16, 2026

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