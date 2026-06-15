Renegades OF Wilson Rodriguez Named SAL Player of the Week for June 8-14

Published on June 15, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release









Hudson Valley Renegades outfielder Wilson Rodriguez

(Hudson Valley Renegades) Hudson Valley Renegades outfielder Wilson Rodriguez(Hudson Valley Renegades)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Minor League Baseball (MiLB) has announced today that Hudson Valley Renegades OF Wilson Rodriguez has been named the South Atlantic League Player of the Week for the week of June 8-15. Rodriguez is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the Yankees' #17 prospect.

Rodriguez, 21, played and had at least one hit in all six games the Renegades played last week against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws and hit .500/.538/1.000 (12-for-24) with 8 R, 2 doubles, 2 triples, 2 HR, 8 RBIs, 1 BB, 7 K and was 4-for-4 on stolen base attempts. He had three multi-hit games and had an extra-base hit in five of his six games played.

During one stretch from Tuesday through Thursday, he reached base safely in nine straight plate appearances, and scored seven runs. In the game on Wednesday, June 10, Rodriguez tied a Renegades single-game franchise record with four stolen bases, accomplished only two times before.

"Wilson is a high-energy player who impacts the game on both sides of the ball," said Renegades manager Aaron Bossi. "Not only did Wilson lead the team offensively this week, he also played outstanding defense that helped us secure a series win. He is a hard worker and this award is a testament to the effort he puts in every day to get better."

He is the fifth Renegades player to win a weekly award in 2026, joining Luis Serna, Sean Paul Liñan, Rory Fox, and Allen Facundo who were named SAL Pitcher of the Week on April 13, May 11, May 25, and June 8, respectively. The Renegades garnered three SAL Players of the Week awards in 2025.

Rodriguez was drafted by the New York Yankees in the 17th round of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft out of Presbiteriana High School in Carolina, Puerto Rico. He has already set career-highs in hits, runs, doubles, triples, RBIs, walks and stolen bases in 2026.

Hudson Valley hits the road to begin a two-week road trip with a six-game series beginning on Tuesday night with the Rome Emperors, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, at 6:45 p.m.

Single game tickets are available for purchase online at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets, over the phone by calling the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094, or in-person at the Ticket Office powering every play by Central Hudson at Heritage Financial Park.

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South Atlantic League Stories from June 15, 2026

Renegades OF Wilson Rodriguez Named SAL Player of the Week for June 8-14 - Hudson Valley Renegades

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