Keys Top Cyclones in Extra Innings Battle Saturday Night

Published on June 13, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







BROOKLYN, NY - The Frederick Keys picked up an extra-innings victory over the Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets) Saturday night, winning by a score of 5-4 in 10 innings at Maimonides Park.

The Keys used a game-winning RBI single in the top of the 10th inning from Elis Cuevas to take the lead once and for all in Brooklyn, as the Keys stay ahead in the South Atlantic League North Division standings.

After both teams went off the board in the first, the Keys brought home their first run in the top of the second on an RBI sacrifice fly from Colin Yeaman, handing the visitors a 1-0 lead through two innings of play to open the night.

Following a scoreless third inning on both sides, the Keys took the 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth on an RBI double from RJ Austin, but a solo homer by Corey Collins of the Cyclones made it a 2-1 game in favor of Frederick entering the fifth at Maimonides Park.

JT Quinn recorded a 1-2-3 inning during the bottom of the fifth, allowing the Keys to remain up by one heading into the sixth in game five of the six-game series.

After Quinn finished his outing with a strikeout and scoreless sixth inning, Victor Figueroa hit his 16th homer of the season on a deep fly ball into right during the top of the seventh, making it a 3-1 game in favor of Frederick approaching the eighth Saturday night.

The Cyclones tied things at three apiece in the bottom of the eighth on a wild pitch and RBI groundout, taking the contest to the ninth with the score knotted at three apiece in Coney Island.

In the top of the ninth, RJ Austin scored on a throwing error down the third base line from Brooklyn, handing Frederick a 4-3 lead entering the bottom of the ninth as the Keys aimed to close it out during the bottom frame.

However, Brooklyn tied the game in the bottom of the ninth on a solo homer to left, but Brandon Downer struck out the last man he faced to take the game into extras tied at four apiece in the Big Apple.

Frederick took back the lead in the top of the 10th inning on an RBI single from Cuevas, making it a 5-4 game approaching the bottom frame.

From there, Joe Glassey picked up his second save of the week with a scoreless bottom of the 10th, handing the Keys the 5-4 victory in 10 innings Saturday night over the Cyclones.

The series finale between the Keys and Cyclones takes place on Sunday afternoon, with first pitch set for 2:00 p.m. at Maimonides Park in Coney Island.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.