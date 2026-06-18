Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on June 18, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Wednesday's Work... Bowling Green witnessed two of its highest single-player RBI totals of the season on Wednesday. Caden Bodine led the way, racking up five RBI, including a three-run homer. It is just the fifth time a Hot Rods hitter has put together a game of five or more RBI. The most RBI in a game this year was also Bodine with six runs driven in against the Hudson Valley Renegades on May 30. Tony Santa Maria recorded four RBI on Wednesday, marking the third time this season he has put together a game with four or more RBI.

Summer Sluggers... The Hot Rods offense has kicked into another gear since turning the calendar to June. Bowling Green has posted a .285 team batting average in June, hitting well above their season average of .267. The team boasts four hitters with a .300 or higher batting average this month, including Theo Gillen (.404), Caden Bodine (.393), Narciso Polanco (.314), and Tony Santa Maria (.300). After getting on base, the Hot Rods have swiped 36 bases in 43 attempts.

Bodine's Bash... The Rays No. 12 prospect Caden Bodine has put together an 11-game hit streak. Starting on June 4 in Wilmington, Bodine caught fire. During the streak, he is 20-for-47 (.426) with one double, one homer, and 17 RBI. He has collected six multi-hit performances within the streak, including three three-hit games.

Last Day Craze... Thursday marks the final game of the South Atlantic League first half. Bowling Green locked up the South Division last Tuesday with an 11-0 victory over the Rome Emperors. The North Division is still up for grabs heading into the final game. The Frederick Keys and Greensboro Grasshoppers are tied at the top of the North Division. The Keys take on Hub City tonight, while the Grasshoppers play the Dash. If they Keys win, Grasshoppers lose, or the standings stay the same, Frederick will take the North Division first-half title.

Award-Winning Week... After his start on Saturday, Jacob Kisting was awarded South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week. The righty tossed 6.2 scoreless frames against the Rome Emperors, tying a career-high with eight strikeouts. This is the second time this season Kisting has marked his career-best in strikeouts, also whiffing eight batters against Asheville at Bowling Green Ballpark on May 21. Overall this season, Kisting is 4-0 with a 1.73 ERA through 10 appearances and 41.2 innings pitched.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 18, 2026

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