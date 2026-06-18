Renegades Game Canceled

Published on June 18, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Rome, GA - Thursday night's regularly scheduled game between the Hudson Valley Renegades and Rome Emperors at AdventHealth Stadium has been canceled due to rain. Since Thursday's game was scheduled to be the last game of the first half of the season, by rule the game will not be made up.

The Renegades and Emperors continue their series and begin the second half of the 2026 season on Friday night at AdventHealth Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. Hudson Valley Returns home for a two-week homestand starting on Tuesday, June 30 for a Celebration of Internet Culture as they battle the Wilmington Blue Rocks at 6:35 p.m. It is also a Silver Gades Tuesday with Baseball Bingo presented by Partner Rentals.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 18, 2026

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