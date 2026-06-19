Urbina Ties Career-High with Nine Punchouts in Rain-Shorted Win

Published on June 18, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Asheville, North Carolina - Jose Urbina tied his career-high with nine strikeouts, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods (47-18) to a rain-shortened, 3-2 victory to cap off the South Atlantic League first half over the Asheville Tourists (17-48) on Thursday at HomeTrust Park in Asheville, North Carolina.

The Hot Rods jumped onto the scoreboard in the top of the first against Tourists starter Kellan Oakes. Theo Gillen and Caden Bodine led off with singles, and Nathan Flewelling walked to load the bases. One out later, Narciso Polanco drove in two runs on a base hit, making it a 2-0 Hot Rods lead.

Asheville responded with a run in the bottom of the first against Urbina. Justin Thomas Jr. led off with a walk, and Nehomar Ochoa Jr. singled to center, putting runners on the corners. Chase Call lifted a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Thomas Jr., making it a 2-1 game.

Another run came around to score in the top of the fourth for the Hot Rods against Tourists reliever Jordan Carr. Marshall Toole legged out an infield single, and Jose Perez advanced him to second with a groundout. Juanfel Peguero knocked a base hit to shallow center, putting runners on the corners. A wild pitch from Carr scored Toole, making it a 3-1 Hot Rods lead.

The Tourists scored a run against Urbina in the bottom of the fifth on a solo homer from Call, making it a one-run game, 3-2.

Entering the top of the sixth, rain set in and the tarp was put on the field. Impending weather forced the two teams into a rain-shortened game, ending in a 3-2 Hot Rods victory.

Urbina (4-3) picked up the win, tossing 5.0 frames, allowing two runs on six hits while walking two and striking out nine. Oakes (0-1) was given the loss, surrendering two runs on three hits, walking two and striking out one while recording just two outs.

The Hot Rods and the Tourists play the fourth game of a six-game series, starting the second half, on Friday with a 5:35 PM CT pitch at HomeTrust Park. Bowling Green will send out RHP Jacob Kisting (4-0, 1.73) to the mound against Asheville RHP Parker Smith (3-3, 6.79).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 18, 2026

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