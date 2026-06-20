Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on June 20, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Dominant Dominic... Southpaw Dominic Niman is set to make his fourth start in a Hot Rods uniform. The lefty has been nearly unstoppable since joining the starting rotation, posting a 2-0 record with a 0.64 ERA over three starts. Niman has made nine total appearances this year, with six relief appearances. He was 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA from the bullpen.

Kisting With a K... Jacob Kisting racked up 12 strikeouts across 5.2 innings in Asheville on Friday. It set a career-high for Kisting, passing his previous mark of eight strikeouts. The performance is tied for the second-most strikeouts for a pitcher in a single game in Hot Rods history, joining eight other pitchers with 12 strikeouts. The record is held by Trevor Martin, who struck out 14 batters over 7.0 innings against the Tourists in Asheville on June 4, 2024.

South Atlantic Streak... The Rays No. 12 prospect Caden Bodine has put together a 13-game hit streak. Starting on June 4 in Wilmington, Bodine caught fire. During the streak, he is 22-for-54 (.407) with one double, one homer, and 17 RBI. He has collected six multi-hit performances within the streak, including three three-hit games. The longest hit streak of the season in the South Atlantic League belongs to Hub City's Paxton King, recording a hit in 14 consecutive games between May 8 and May 24.

Polanco's Production... Narciso Polanco has taken the month of June by storm. Over 14 games this month, He is 20-for-58 (.345) with four doubles, one triple, and 12 RBI. Polanco is tied for third-most RBI amongst active Hot Rods hitters. Polanco and Tony Santa Maria have collected 34 RBI, trailing Theo Gillen (40) and Nathan Flewelling (35).

Again, Theo?... The Rays No. 1 prospect Theo Gillen has reached base safely in 20 consecutive games. The streak started in Hudson Valley on May 27. Since then, Gillen is 30-for-80 (.375) with five doubles, two homers, and 11 RBI. He has also walked 18 times, boasting a .510 OBP during the streak.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 20, 2026

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