'Burgers Battle Past Keys in Extras on Saturday

Published on June 20, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







FREDERICK, Md. - Saturday night's clash between the Spartanburgers and Keys featured several twists and turns. Frederick (1-1, 42-24) took a three-run lead to the ninth inning, but Hub City (1-1, 35-33) battled back with three in the ninth and five in the tenth to win 13-8. The victory marked the fifth extra-innings win in six tries for the 'Burgers and the first win for Hub City in the second half of the season.

Both teams were held off the board through the first two innings by starters Boston Bateman and Ismael Agreda. After Hub City went down in order in the top of the third, Frederick cracked the scoreboard in the bottom half. Yasmil Bucce walked and RJ Austin singled to start the inning. Both scored on a bunt single from Leandro Arias and a throwing error. Arias eventually came around to score on a Vance Honeycutt single.

The Spartanburgers loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth. A Gleider Figuereo sacrifice fly turned into a double play at third base, but it still managed to bring in one run for Hub City. That was all the 'Burgers managed in the inning.

Agreda completed a one-two-three fourth. The righty starter recorded two outs in the fifth before passing the ball over to Case Matter for the final out of a scoreless frame. The Spartanburgers offense got another run against Bateman in the fifth. With two outs, Yeison Morrobel drove in Theo Hardy on a single to make it a one-run game.

Bateman got the first out of the sixth, and Frederick's starter exited. Brandon Downer entered and conceded to lead on a Quincy Scott single and a Figuereo two-run homer. After two singles from Esteban Mejia and Antonis Macias**,** Hardy laid down a squeeze bunt to score Mejia from third and make it 5-3 Hub City.

The Keys tagged Matter for four runs in the bottom of the sixth. Honeycutt led off with a double and took third on a wild pitch. He then scored with a Braylin Tavera sacrifice fly. After a one-out walk, Bucce and Austin powered back-to-back home runs to blast Frederick back in front 7-5.

Downer settled in and pitched a scoreless seventh and eighth. Frederick added a run of insurance off Jesus Gamez in the seventh thanks to a two-out RBI single from Tavera. When Bradley Brehmer came out of Frederick's bullpen to pitch the ninth, it was 8-5 Keys.

Brehmer hit Hardy and walked Juan Sulbaran to start the inning. Morrobel's 10th home run of the season tied the game before Brehmer even recorded an out. The reliever settled down to retire each of the next three batters. Kai Wynyard pitched a one-two-three bottom of the ninth to force extras.

Hub City jumped on Ryan Cabrcas (L, 2-1) to start extras. Figuereo led off with a double to bring in the automatic runner. Mejia singled, and with one out, Hardy crushed his first home run of the season, a no doubter over 30 feet of advertisements in left. An out later, the 'Burgers loaded the bases on two singles and a walk. Frederick was forced back to the bullpen. Jacob Cravey entered and walked in a run before leaving the bases loaded. Hub City took a 13-8 lead to the bottom of the inning, and Wynyard (W, 3-2) slammed the door.

The 'Burgers and Keys battle for the final time in the regular season on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET. Frederick is slated to start right-hander Twine Palmer (3-3, 3.66 ERA). Hub City has not listed a starter yet.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 20, 2026

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