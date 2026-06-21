Mathison Homers, But Claws Fall 4-1 on Saturday

Published on June 20, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Alex Bouchard threw five innings and gave up one run to earn his first win as Greenville topped the BlueClaws 4-1 on Saturday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The Drive have taken three of five from Jersey Shore this week including the first two games of the second half, which began on Friday.

Greenville took the lead in the first inning when Justin Gonzales, the second batter of the game, hit a two run home run off Tanner Gresham.

Jersey Shore got on the board in the fourth on a home run by Carter Mathison. It was his fourth home run of the year, second of the homestand.

The Drive got an unearned run off Gresham in the fifth when a Tyler Miller error in left field allowed Gonzales, who had walked, to score. Gresham came out after the fifth inning, having allowed two earned runs and three total in his five innings.

Drive starter Alex Bouchard gave up just one run, the Mathison home run, over five innings. He fanned five and did not walk a batter. Ben Hansen got the last 12 outs to earn his first professional save.

Luis Caicuto had two hits for Jersey Shore.

The teams finish their series on Sunday at 1:05 pm. RHP Reese Dutton starts for the BlueClaws on Father's Day.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 20, 2026

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