Marquez Dazzles in Claws Debut, But Greenville Wins 4-2

Published on June 19, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Greenvile rallied for three runs in the ninth and topped the BlueClaws 4-2 on Friday at ShoreTown Ballpark, spoiling a dazzling debut from Jersey Shore starter Ramon Marquez.

Marquez threw five hitless innings, allowing just one walk and striking out six in his BlueClaws debut.

It was the Drive, whoever, who stole the show late. Mason White tied the game with an RBI triple off Keegan Batka. Yoelin Cespedes broke the tie with a triple two batters later and scored on a fielder's choice for their third run.

Greenville opened the second half with a win and snapped the BlueClaws win streak at two.

The BlueClaws took the lead in the second on a SAC fly from Luis Caicuto. Tyler Miller, in his second BlueClaws game, added an RBI single in the second inning.

Greenville got their run in the sixth. Adilson Peralta, who came on for Marquez, gave up a solo home run to Ronny Hernandez.

Nick Biddison, Luis Caicuto, and Carter Mathison all had two hits for Jersey Shore.

Joe Vogatsky gave up three hits over three scoreless innings to earn the win for the Drive.

The teams continue their series on Saturday. RHP Tanner Gresham makes his BlueClaws debut at 7:05 pm.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.