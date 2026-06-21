Late Rally Snaps Keys Four-Game Winning Streak

Published on June 20, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys fell in their second game of the second half by a score of 13-8 to the Hub City Spartanburgers (Rangers) in extra innings Saturday night at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Boston Bateman, the reigning Baltimore Orioles Minor League Pitcher of the Month made his 10th start for the Keys. The six-foot-eight lefty struck out the first two batters of the game and four total through his first two innings of work.

Frederick struck first by scoring three runs in the bottom of the third. Yasmil Bucce walked to lead off the inning before moving into scoring position on a single by RJ Austin. With two runners on and no outs, Leandro Arias punt a bunt down on the third base line. In an effort to field his position, Hub City starting pitcher Ismael Agreda threw to first but missed high, sending the ball into right field and scoring both Bucce and Austin. The error also sent Arias to second base.

After retiring a pair of outs and walking Colin Tuft, Agreda gave up a two-out single to Vance Honeycutt, driving in Arias and giving the Keys a 3-0 lead.

The Spartanburgers found the board in the top of the fourth after a leadoff walk to Luke Hanson. Hector Osorio singled and Quincy Scott II reached on an error before Gleider Figuereo hit a sacrifice fly into left field. After making the catch, Ike Irish threw into third base to catch Osorio attempting to advance while Hansen scored.

Hub City added a run to their total in the fifth inning off Bateman after a walk to Theo Hardy came across to score on a single by Yeison Morrobel. Attempting to score on a single by Hanson, Morrobel was thrown out at home plate by a relay of Tavera, Austin and Colin Tuft at the plate.

Bateman's 10th start on the season ended after retiring the first batter he faced in the fifth. The No. 9 Orioles prospect went 5.1 innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits while striking out seven batters.

After Branden Downer entered the game in the sixth inning, the Spartanburgers strung together four consecutive hits including a home run by Figuereo and singles by Scott II, Esteban Mejia and Antonis Macias. The four-hit inning scored three runs and gave Hub City its first lead of the night.

The Keys got back on the board in the bottom of the sixth. Tavera scored Honeycutt on a sacrifice fly after he doubled and advanced to third to lead off the inning. After the sacrifice fly, Colin Yeaman walked before Bucce hit his second two-run home run in as many days, a high fly ball to deep right field.

Just one pitch later, Austin sent his third home run of the season to left field, going back-to-back with Bucce and extending the lead 7-5. The Keys added a run after Elis Cuevas was hit by a pitch and stole two bases in the seventh. Tavera earned his 24th RBI on the season on the single that scored Cuevas.

With an 8-5 lead, the Keys sent Bradley Brehmer to the mound looking for his first save of the season. Delivering his third home run of the series, Morrobel delivered a high drive to left-center field and tied the game with no outs. Brehmer retired the next three batters he faced.

The Keys went down in order in the bottom of the ninth against Kai-Noa Wynyard, sending the game into extra innings for the sixth time for Frederick this season.

Ryan Carbarcas entered on the mound for the Keys in the 10th inning. With the automatic runner at second base, Figuereo delivered an RBI double to lead off the inning and give Hub City a 9-8 lead. Mejia added a single before stealing second with no outs. After Macias grounded out to second and did not drive in a run, Hardy hit his first home run of the season to plate three more runs and extend the Hub City lead 12-8, while a walk made it 13-8 heading into the bottom frame.

In the bottom of the 10th, the Keys did not score. While Tavera walked to join the automatic runner Cuevas on base, Frederick did not find a hit off closing pitcher Wynyard.

The Keys conclude the seven-game series with the Spartanburgers Sunday afternoon, with first pitch set for 3 p.m. from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Sunday's game represents Father's Day at the ballpark with there being a special Father's Day Dinner ticket package. It is also Sunday Funday presented by Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley with pre-game catch in the outfield and player autographs available on the concourse for the first 30 minutes after gates open.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 20, 2026

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