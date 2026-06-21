Hot Rods Blast Six Home Runs in 14-1 Rout of Tourists

Published on June 20, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, N.C. - One night after one of the most thrilling games in HomeTrust Park memory, Saturday brought the opposite. Bowling Green hit six home runs and rolled to a 14-1 blowout win, taking the series lead three games to two and handing Asheville its most lopsided loss of the homestand.

Nolan Devos got through two innings before the wheels came off. Garrett Apker returned from the IL for his first appearance of the 2026 season and was immediately in trouble, walking three batters in the third and allowing seven runs in one inning of work. Jackson Wells had been one of Asheville's most reliable relievers in his first four outings, not allowing a single run across 7.1 innings. Saturday was a jarring reversal. Wells was tagged for four home runs and six runs in 1.2 innings, finishing with four walks and three strikeouts.

Bowling Green wasted no time. A Narciso Polanco sacrifice fly in the first made it 1-0. Marshall Toole launched a two-run home run in the second to push it to 3-0. Then the third inning buried the Tourists. Apker walked two, Toole singled to score two more, another walk loaded the bases, and Theo Gillen cleared them with a single. 7-0 Bowling Green before the fourth inning arrived.

Wells came on and struck out the first batter he faced before Polanco hit a solo shot. Tony Santa Maria followed on the very next pitch with another solo homer. Back-to-back. 9-0. Gillen led off the fifth with his own solo blast, Wells walked the next batter, allowed a single, and Aiden Smith crushed a home run to make it 13-0. Anthony Cruz came in and quieted things down, tossing 2.1 hitless innings to stop the bleeding.

Nathan Flewelling added a sixth home run in the eighth to set the final margin at 14-1.

Justin Thomas Jr. provided the only bright spot on the scoreboard, hitting a solo home run in the fifth off Dominic Niman for Asheville's lone run. Niman was dominant otherwise, going six innings and allowing just that one run on four hits. Thomas Jr. also drew a walk, extending his on-base streak to 54 consecutive games.

Caden Powell was the only other Tourist to do much of anything, reaching base three times on a double and two walks.

With the win, Bowling Green continues its streak of not losing a series all season. Asheville and Bowling Green are both 1-1 in the second half. The two teams meet Sunday afternoon at HomeTrust Park for the series finale. Dylan Howard takes the ball for Asheville against Bowling Green's Jack Kartsonas. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 20, 2026

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