Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on June 21, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







A Half-Dozen Homers... The Hot Rods tied a franchise record with six homers on Saturday. Marshall Toole, Narciso Polanco, Tony Santa Maria, Theo Gillen, Aidan Smith, and Nathan Flewelling all went deep. This was the third time in franchise history the Hot Rods have hit six home runs in one game, previously happening on June 22, 2022, and April 15, 2012.

Runs for Everyone... For the second time this season, Bowling Green tallied a season-high 14 runs. Bowling Green first set the mark on May 16 in Greenville against the Drive. While scoring 14 runs on Saturday in Asheville, the Hot Rods also set their season-high with 17 hits.

Back-to-Back Jacks... On Saturday, Narciso Polanco and Tony Santa Maria blasted back-to-back homers in Asheville. This marks the third time this season the Hot Rods have recorded consecutive homers, and the second time for Polanco and Santa Maria. The two hitters did it on May 6 against Brooklyn. The first instance this season was on April 22 when Tom Poole and J.D. Gonzalez belted back-to-back long balls against Jersey Shore.

South Atlantic Streak... The Rays No. 12 prospect Caden Bodine has put together a 14-game hit streak. Starting on June 4 in Wilmington, Bodine caught fire. During the streak, he is 25-for-60 (.417) with one double, one homer, and 17 RBI. He has collected seven multi-hit performances within the streak, including four three-hit games. Bodine is tied for the longest hit streak of the season in the South Atlantic League. Hub City's Paxton King recorded a hit in 14 consecutive games between May 8 and May 24.

Kisting With a K... Jacob Kisting racked up 12 strikeouts across 5.2 innings in Asheville on Friday. It set a career-high for Kisting, passing his previous mark of eight strikeouts. The performance is tied for the second-most strikeouts for a pitcher in a single game in Hot Rods history, joining eight other pitchers with 12 strikeouts. The record is held by Trevor Martin, who struck out 14 batters over 7.0 innings against the Tourists in Asheville on June 4, 2024.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.