Bullpen Shines But Errors Sink Tourists in 7-2 Loss

Published on June 21, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, N.C. - A five-run second inning fueled by four Asheville errors did the damage Sunday afternoon. The Tourists dropped the series finale to Bowling Green 7-2, falling to 1-2 in the second half and dropping the series as a whole, four games to two.

Asheville struck first in the first. Kyle Walker doubled and came home on a heads-up fielder's choice from Ochoa Jr. 1-0 Tourists. It didn't last long.

Dylan Howard got the start and was sharp in the first before the second inning unraveled. With the bases loaded, Nehomar Ochoa Jr. booted a ground ball at first to allow a run to score, then inexplicably threw to home plate and sailed John Garcia to bring in another. Two errors on the same play, and just like that it was 2-1 Bowling Green. Theo Gillen singled and Chase Call bobbled it in right to bring in another run. Then Caden Bodine ripped a sharp liner to the right field corner and Call threw him out trying to stretch it to a double, but the play scored two. Aiden Smith capped the inning with an RBI single. 5-1 Bowling Green, all in the second.

Howard finished with 4.1 innings, allowing six earned runs before the bullpen took over and shut the door. Raimy Rodriguez, Michael Cuevas, and Francisco Frias combined for 4.2 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and striking out six. A strong effort that came too late to matter.

Bodine added another run in the fourth with an RBI double to the right field corner, and once again Call threw him out trying to push it to a triple. Two outfield assists in one afternoon for Call, a silver lining in an otherwise tough day in the field.

Narciso Polanco laced one to center in the sixth that Caden Powell dove for and missed, rolling past for an RBI double. 7-1 Bowling Green.

Asheville left the bases loaded in the seventh and couldn't trim the deficit until the ninth. Cesar Hernandez singled and Jack Moss doubled to put runners on second and third. John Garcia drilled one back to pitcher Ryan Andrade and was thrown out at first, but Hernandez scored on the play. 7-2. Two more outs ended it.

Jack Kartsonas was dominant for Bowling Green, going five innings without issuing a walk and allowing just one run. The Hot Rods bullpen finished it off with four more scoreless frames.

Garcia went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Asheville's brightest offensive performance. The Tourists bullpen was equally encouraging, but the four errors and a quiet offense made the difference.

Asheville drops to 1-2 in the second half. Bowling Green improves to 2-1. The Tourists now hit the road for a six-game series at the Greenville Drive in South Carolina. First pitch Tuesday night is set for 6:45 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 21, 2026

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