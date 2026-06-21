Hawkins Shines, But Late Rally Derails Cyclones, 5-1

Published on June 21, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







WILMINGTON, Del. - RHP Dakota Hawkins turned in another strong outing, tossing 3.2 scoreless innings in his second start of the week, but a four-run eighth inning was the difference as the Brooklyn Cyclones fell to the Wilmington Blue Rocks, 5-1, on Sunday afternoon at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium.

Hawkins did not factor into the decision after allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out two. Since April 19, the 26-year-old has posted a 1.27 ERA (4 ER in 28.1 IP) over his last 14 appearances (4 starts).

Tied through at one through eight innings, Wilmington (3-0, 34-34) grabbed the lead by sending all nine hitters to the plate in the frame.

2B Eli Willits and RF Yeremy Cabrera opened the inning with consecutive walks, setting the stage for 1B Jacob Walsh, who lined an RBI single to right field to give the Blue Rocks a 2-1 lead. One pitch later, SS Ángel Felíz lifted a sacrifice fly to center, extending the advantage to 3-1.

Wilmington continued to apply pressure, loading the bases with a pair of walks. LF Elijah Nunez then delivered a two-run single to right, capping the four-run inning and pushing the Blue Rocks' lead to 5-1.

RHP Riley Maddox retired the side in order in the ninth to secure the victory.

Brooklyn (0-3, 25-43) broke a scoreless tie in the sixth inning.

SS Mitch Voit worked a one-out walk and advanced to third on C Ronald Hernandez's single to right. DH Daiverson Gutiérrez brought in the run with a ground out to third, providing the Cyclones a 1-0 edge.

The advantage was short-lived.

On the first pitch of the home sixth, Willits powered a solo home run over the right-center field wall. The 18-year-old's fifth home run in just 10 High-A games knotted the score at one.

Blue Rocks starter RHP Eriq Swan, making a minor league rehab appearance, did not factor into the decision. The right-hander allowed two hits over 3.1 scoreless innings while striking out three.

Maddox (4-5) earned the win with 5.0 innings of one-run ball in relief. The Ole Miss product surrendered just two hits, walked three, and struck out two.

LHP Gregori Louis (1-1) was charged with the loss for Brooklyn after allowing four runs on one hit and three walks while recording only one out in the eighth inning.

After the league-wide off day on Monday, the Cyclones will return home to open a six-game series against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, the High-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, at Maimonides Park on Tuesday night. Neither team has announced a probable starter. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 21, 2026

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