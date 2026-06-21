Pettorini Walk off as Claws Win on Father's Day

Published on June 21, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Tyler Pettorini hit a walk off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning and the BlueClaws came back to top Greenville 7-6 on Sunday afternoon at ShoreTown Ballpark.

His home run was his second of the season and the first BlueClaws walk-off home run since Kehden Hettiger hit one last year on May 6th against Aberdeen.

The BlueClaws trailed 4-0 at one point, making this their biggest comeback win of the season. Danyony Pulido, who got the last out of the ninth inning, earned the win.

Pettorini, Nick Biddison, Brandon Lewis, Devin Saltiban, and Joel Dragoo all had two hits for Jersey Shore.

The BlueClaws fell behind early. Justin Gonzales, who homered as the second batter of the game last night, did it again today. His ninth home run of the year put the Drive up 2-0. They added a run in the third on an error. Then in the fourth, Isaiah Jackson homered, his 11th of the season.

Down 4-0 in the fourth, the BlueClaws got a three run home run from Saltiban, his second home run of the season, to cut the lead to 4-3. The Drive lead jumped back to 6-5 on a two run home run from Yoelin Cespedes in the top of the fifth.

The BlueClaws added a run in the fifth when Nick Biddison stole second, went to third and scored on two errors after the stolen base.

Then in the sixth, Saltiban tripled and scored on a SAC fly from Kodey Shojinaga to cut the lead to 6-5.

BlueClaws starter Reese Dutton gave up six runs, five earned, in 4.1 innings of work.

The BlueClaws head to Brooklyn for six games beginning Tuesday night.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 21, 2026

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