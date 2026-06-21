Brooklyn Cyclones Game Notes - Sunday, June 21 - at Wilmington (1:05 PM ET)

Published on June 21, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







The Brooklyn Cyclones (0-2, 25-42) conclude a six-game road trip against the Wilmington Blue Rocks (2-0, 33-34) - the High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals - on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. ET from Frawley Stadium in Wilmington, Del.

RHP Dakota Hawkins (1-0, 2.42) is expected to make the start for the Cyclones. The Blue Rocks are scheduled to counter with the Washington Nationals' No. 26 prospect by MLB Pipeline, RHP Eriq Swan (1-0, 0.00), who is with the team on a minor league rehab assignment.

Live coverage on the Cyclones Radio Network, Bally Sports Live, and MiLB.tv will begin at 12:50 p.m. ET.

LAST TIME OUT: The Cyclones dropped their fifth-consecutive game on Saturday, falling to the Blue Rocks, 4-2...1B Corey Collins reached base three times, going 2-for-3 with a walk in the loss, but RHP Mikey Tepper held the Brooklyn offense to just two hits over 5.0 scoreless innings in the start...Three Cyclones relievers combined to toss 3.0 scoreless innings to keep Brooklyn in the game...The Cyclones got the tying run on base in the 8th, but were unable to cash in with runners in scoring position for the second straight night, going 1-for-7 with RISP.

25th ANNIVERSARY: The Cyclones celebrate their 25th anniversary season in 2026...Since the inaugural 2001 campaign, Brooklyn has captured 3 league titles...The Cyclones shared the New York-Penn League crown with the Williamsport Crosscutters in their first season before taking home the final NYPL title in 2019...Brooklyn captured its first full-season championship in 2025, going 4-0 in the postseason against Greensboro and Hub City.

FROM THE TOP: Despite finishing in last place in the SAL North in the first half, the Cyclones have been playing their best baseball of the season as they began the second half on Friday night...After an 11-31 start to the season, the Cyclones turned their season around...Since May 22, Brooklyn is 14-11, the fourth-best record in the South Atlantic League...The 'Clones five wins from June 2-7 against Jersey Shore mark the most wins the squad has had in a single series this year.

LIKE A HAWK: RHP Dakota Hawkins had his best start of the season on Tuesday against Wilmington...The third-year Cyclone tossed a season-high 4.0 innings, holding the Blue Rocks scoreless on just two hits, and passed RHP Josh Hejka for second on the Cyclones' all-time appearances list...The 26-year-old has accrued a 1.46 ERA (4 ER in 24.2 IP) over his last 13 appearances between Triple-A Syracuse and Brooklyn...Hawkins is also third all-time in strikeouts (148), trailing only teammate RHP Noah Hall (185) and RHP Jaison Vilera (173)...The right-hander also surpassed RHP Garrison Bryant for third in innings pitched (146.1).

HIP HIP, JOSÉ!: RHP José Chirinos has looked the part through his first four career High-A starts...Through four outings, the righty is 1-2 with a 3.86 ERA across 21.0 innings, with 23 strikeouts to nine walks...Chirinos earned his first High-A win last Sunday against Frederick, going 5.0 innings and allowing just two runs (one earned) while striking out six...Last Tuesday against Frederick, the righty struck out a career-high-tying 10 batters over 6.0 innings...Since making his Brooklyn debut on June 3, the 21-year-old leads the South Atlantic League in innings pitched (21.0) and double plays induced (4)...He is also tied for second in strikeouts (23)...All this comes after an outstanding start to the year with Single-A St. Lucie...At the time of his promotion, Chirinos led the FSL in ERA (2.36), WHIP (1.05), and opposing OPS (.607).

BACK IN THE NEW YORK GROOVE: The Cyclones have been amid their best offensive stretch of the season....The 'Clones plated 10 runs for the fourth time in 22 days in last Friday's 13-4 win over Frederick...The 13 runs scored are the most the 'Clones have had in a single game all year...Brooklyn also plated 13 in Game 1 of the SAL Championship Series vs. Hub City on September 14, 2025...In Friday's victory, Brooklyn racked up 13 runs on 10 hits, as seven of nine 'Clones collected at least 1 RBI...Since May 14 at Rome, Brooklyn has scored at least five runs 16 different times, including in every game last week against the BlueClaws...They're averaging just under 5 runs per game during that span, compiling a 17-16 record.

COREY IN THE HOUSE: INF Corey Collins has been an on-base machine for the Cyclones as of late...The 24-year-old launched his 8th homer of the year in last Saturday's defeat, his second straight day with a long ball...Collins had his 20-game on-base streak snapped on Tuesday against Wilmington...Collins went just 12-for-59 (.203) at the plate during that stretch, but reached base at a .455 clip...Since May 19, the Suwanee, Ga. native has slashed .224/.445/.474/.919 and reached base in 24 of 25 games with 13 runs scored, four doubles, five home runs, and 18 RBI...Collins has walked 31 times and struck out 29 times in that stretch.

CALL ME A JT: OF JT Benson has been a key part of the Cyclones recent offensive surge...Benson went 2-for-4 at the dish with a three-run home run and a double in Sunday's win...Despite having a seven-game hitting streak snapped on Thursday, the 24-year-old has reached base safely in his last 19 contests...Since May 22, Benson is 19-for-66 (.288) with two homers, 12 runs scored, eight doubles, a triple, and 13 RBI...Brooklyn holds a 13-10 record in the Crestwood, Ky. native's 23 starts...Benson is also tied for second in the South Atlantic League in doubles (9) since his debut on May 19.

HOU' DOES HE DO IT?: INF Colin Houck has turned a corner at the plate as of late...The 2023 first-round pick sent a two-run home run over the center field fence in the 9th inning Thursday night in Wilmington, his third home run in seven days...Houck clobbered his first Maimonides Park home run in last Friday's win over Frederick, and followed it up with a game-tying solo home run in the 9th inning on Saturday...The 21-year-old has collected multi-hit efforts in three of his last 11 contests, and is 11-for-42 during that span with five extra-base hits...In June, Houck is slashing .250/.306/.500/.806 with nine runs scored, four home runs and 11 RBI in 15 games.

RUN, MITCH, RUN!: INF Mitch Voit has been wreaking havoc on the basepaths...The 2025 first-round pick stole second, third, and home in the 3rd inning of his three-hit effort on Sunday against Frederick...Voit's nine stolen bases in June are tied for the fourth most in the South Atlantic League...Voit is proving himself as a dual-threat offensively...The Milwaukee native went 2-for-5 with his 10th double on Wednesday at Wilmington...Voit has a slash line of .266/.400/.430/.830 since May 22 and is tied for third on the team with three home runs over that stretch.

RED-HOT RONNY: C Ronald Hernandez has been on a tear at the plate over the last two weeks...The Venezuela native enjoyed yet another multi-hit game on Friday against Wilmington...Since May 24, Hernandez is slashing .309/.413/.426/.839, and has hits in 14 of his last 18 games...Hernandez had hits in six consecutive games from May 24-31, the second-longest hitting streak of his Cyclones career...Hernandez hit in seven-straight games from April 23-May 3 during the 2025 season...Brooklyn is 9-9 with Hernandez in the lineup during this stretch.

HALL OF FAME: RHP Noah Hall has continued to climb the Cyclones' all-time pitching leaderboard this season...The 25-year-old surpassed RHP Jaison Vilera (173) for the Cyclones' all-time record on June 7 at Jersey Shore...On Friday at Wilmington, Hall punched out six to raise his career total to 186...The Charlotte, N.C. native passed RHP Garrison Bryant (135) and LHP Felipe De La Cruz (133) for second and third, respectively, on the all-time list on April 10 at Jersey Shore...Hall tied for first on the all-time starts list among Brooklyn pitchers with 38, and for second in innings pitched with 184.1, having passed Bryant (143.1) earlier this season...In 2025, Hall ranked second in the South Atlantic League in ERA (2.72) and batting average against (.200)...He also finished fifth in strikeouts (115), tied for fifth in double plays induced (9), sixth in innings (112.2), ninth in WHIP (1.27), and tied for 10th in starts (21)...Hall became the first player in franchise history to start multiple Opening Days in 2025 and started his third-straight Opening Day in 2026.

DAVIEL DELIVERS: LHP Daviel Hurtado is off to a terrific start with the Cyclones...Despite struggling for the first time in his fifth start on Thursday night, the Cuban-born starter has allowed just five runs over 22.1 innings...Last Friday against Frederick, the 21-year-old chucked 5.0 frames of scoreless, one-hit ball, even while having to endure a 31-minute rain delay after tossing 3.0 innings...Hurtado walked only one, while striking out two...Among South Atlantic League pitchers with 20.0 or more innings of work since his Cyclones debut on May 26, Hurtado leads the league in WHIP (0.63), batting average against (.143) and opposing OPS (.383)...His 2.01 ERA ranks second in the SAL.

PITCHING IN: Despite the unit being short-handed at times over the past few weeks, Brooklyn's pitching staff has been sharp as of late...Brooklyn struck out 73 batters in last week's series with the Keys...The Cyclones racked up 17.0 consecutive scoreless innings from May 22-26...In May, the Cyclones posted a 3.65 ERA (92 ER in 227.0 IP), just narrowly behind Frederick's 3.64 ERA (89 ER in 220.0 IP) for best in the South Atlantic League...Since May 14, Brooklyn has permitted just 107 ER across 33 games, good for a 3.38 ERA, which is second-best in all of Minor League Baseball during that span...A huge reason behind that success has been the bullpen...Since that date, Cyclone relievers have posted a 2.82 ERA, the second-best mark among full-season minor league affiliates....The 'pen holds a 9-8 record, with 194 strikeouts to 77 walks across 137.1 innings during that span.

BALL MAGNETS: The Cyclones have worn their fair share of pitches this season...Since last Thursday, Brooklyn batters have been hit by pitches 18 times...The 'Clones are tied for second in all of Minor League Baseball with 65 hit-by-pitches...OF John Bay leads the team with 14, while C Daiverson Gutiérrez and INF Mitch Voit are tied for second with 11...Bay is third in the South Atlantic League and tied for fifth in MiLB, while Gutiérrez and Voit are tied for fifth in the league and tied for 17th in MiLB ...The Cyclones have had four hitters plunked in a game on four separate occasions in 2026...The single-game franchise record is six set on May 19, 2023, at Hudson Valley...The franchise record for hit-by-pitches in a season is 107, set in 2022.

TIME TO MAKE THE DONUTS: The Cyclones collected their fourth shutout in 11 games and sixth of the season in their victory over Wilmington on May 31...Five different Brooklyn arms combined to hold the Blue Rocks scoreless on only four hits across the contest...Brooklyn shutout Hudson Valley and Wilmington twice each during their two-week homestand, in addition to blanking Rome in Georgia, 7-0, on May 14 and shutting out Frederick, 2-0, at Maimonides Park on May 2...RHP Channing Austin was Brooklyn's starter in three of their six shutouts to this point...The 7-0 victory on May 14 was the Cyclones' most lopsided shutout since a 13-0 win vs. Wilmington on July 9, 2025...RHP Brendan Girton (4.1 IP, 2 H, 4 K), LHP Ryan Ammons (1.2, 0, 3), RHP Brett Banks (2.0, 0, 4), and RHP Ben Simon (1.0, 1, 3) united to strike out 14 in a combined three-hitter.

BROOKLYN TO THE BIGS: After 14 former Cyclones made their Major League debuts in 2025, eight alumni have already accomplished the feat early in 2026...RHP Kade Morris made his MLB debut for the Athletics last Saturday in Houston against the Astros...Morris pitched in 11 games, making 10 starts and pitching to a 3.43 ERA over 57.2 innings during his time in Brooklyn in 2024....He joins RHP Wilkin Ramos, OF Nick Morabito, LHP Zach Thornton, OF Carson Benge, OF A.J. Ewing, RHP Cameron Foster, and RHP Anthony Nunez, who made their debuts earlier this season...Foster and Nunez each debuted with the Baltimore Orioles in April...Last year's 14 debuts set a new single-season franchise record.

AMAZIN' STARTS HERE: According to MLB Pipeline, the Cyclones hold two of the Mets' Top 30 prospects...Those are INF Mitch Voit (6) and C Daiverson Gutiérrez (24)...Brooklyn has three of Baseball America's Top 30: Voit (8), Gutiérrez (24), and LHP Nicolas Carreño (30)...SNY lists Voit at 10 and Gutiérrez at 27...Baseball America also ranked INF Colin Houck as the organization's No. 35 farmhand entering 2026.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 21, 2026

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