Keys Finish Seven-Game Series with Victory over Hub City

Published on June 21, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys completed the seven-game series over the Hub City Spartanburgers (Rangers) Sunday afternoon, winning by a score of 8-5 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys scored eight unanswered runs to take control over Hub City, as the Keys finished with a series record of 5-2 throughout the week at home.

Hub City struck first with a three-run top of the first inning, but the Keys responded quickly in the bottom frame with a solo leadoff homer from RJ Austin, making it a 3-1 game through the opening inning of play on Father's Day.

Yasmil Bucce homered for the third straight day in the bottom of the second with a three-run homer to right, giving Frederick their first lead of the day at 4-3 approaching the third.

After both sides went scoreless in the third, Frederick added one run during the bottom of the fourth on a Hub City error that scored Elis Cuevas from third, handing the Keys a 5-3 lead heading into the fifth in the Key City.

Following the Keys and Spartanburgers finishing with zeros in the sixth inning, Tyson Neighbors began his Minor League rehab assignment with Frederick with a scoreless top of the sixth, and a solo homer from Braylin Tavera in the bottom frame put the Keys ahead by three at 6-3 entering the seventh.

Victor Figueroa hit his 20th homer of the season with his latest being in two-run fashion in the bottom of the seventh, making it an 8-3 game heading into the ninth as both teams went off the board during the eighth inning.

In the ninth, the Spartanburgers scored two runs to cut it to a three-run game, but a double play followed by a ground ball to short ended the game, handing the Keys an 8-5 win in the series finale Sunday afternoon.

The Keys head back on the road to take on the Wilmington Blue Rocks (Nationals) beginning on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. from Daniel S. Frawley Stadium for game one of six.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 21, 2026

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