Dash Jump Early, Cruise Past Greensboro

Published on June 21, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash (39-30) wasted no time putting Sunday's game away.

Winston-Salem scored seven runs in the first two innings and never looked back, powering past the Greensboro Grasshoppers (43-26) by a 10-4 final at Truist Stadium to secure a tie in the six-game series.

The Dash offense erupted from the jump.

After Kyle Lodise singled and Ryan Burrowes walked, Boston Smith crushed a three-run home run to right field to give Winston-Salem a quick 3-0 advantage. Later in the frame, James Taussig doubled, and Arxy Hernandez followed with an RBI double to push the lead to 4-0 before Greensboro could record the final out.

The Dash kept rolling in the second.

Burrowes singled and stole second before Kaleb Freeman drove him home with an RBI single. Later in the inning, Hernandez lined a two-run single to center, extending the lead to 7-0.

Winston-Salem added another run in the third when Lodise launched a solo home run to left field, stretching the advantage to 8-0.

Greensboro chipped away in the middle innings.

A two-run homer from Jhonny Severino in the fourth cut the deficit to 8-2, and Carlos Caro added a two-run blast in the fifth to trim the Dash lead to 8-4.

But Winston-Salem had an answer.

Smith connected on his second home run of the afternoon in the seventh, a solo shot to right-center field, before Lodise matched him in the eighth with his second homer of the game to provide the final 10-4 margin.

The Dash pitching staff handled the rest. After Drew McDaniel tossed four scoreless innings to begin the game, Jake Curtis, Jack Young, Jake Peppers, Mathias LaCombe, and Pierce George combined to hold Greensboro scoreless over the final five innings.

Smith finished 2-for-2 with two home runs, four RBIs, and three runs scored, while Lodise homered twice and reached base three times. Hernandez added three RBIs as the Dash collected 13 hits and secured their first win in the second half.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 21, 2026

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