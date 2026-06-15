Hot Rods Start Fast in 8-5 Series-Clincher over Emperors

Published on June 14, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - A seven-run second inning powered the Bowling Green Hot Rods (45-17) to an 8-5 win over the Rome Emperors (32-30) on Sunday, securing a sixth series victory at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Rome snagged the lead against Bowling Green starter Dominic Niman in the top of the second inning. Dixon Williams placed a double down the first-base line and scored on a Colby Jones RBI single into center field, making it 1-0 Emperors.

The Hot Rods responded with seven runs in the bottom of the second inning against starter Jeremy Reyes. Narciso Polanco worked a leadoff walk, swiped second, and moved to third on a Tony Santa Maria single. Ryan McCoy struck a two-run double down the right-field side, scoring both runners for a 2-1 Bowling Green edge. Carlos Colmenarez clobbered a two-run home run to right field, expanding the lead to 4-1. Three more runs scored against reliever Logan Samuels. Nathan Flewelling walked and Aidan Smith uncorked an RBI double to center field for a 5-1 margin. Polanco stepped back in and drilled a two-run single into center for a 7-1 Bowling Green cushion.

The seven runs marked the most runs in a single inning by the Hot Rods this season.

The hosts tagged another run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Theo Gillen singled to right-center, advanced to second on a Smith groundout, and Polanco hit another RBI single for an 8-1 advantage.

The Emperors pulled back a pair of runs in the top of the sixth inning against reliever Cade Citelli. Isaiah Drake walked, Owen Carey singled and Williams earned a walk to load the bases. Jones drove an RBI single to left-center, trimming the deficit to 8-2. Dalton McIntyre logged a sacrifice fly to center, plating Carey to make it 8-3.

Rome got two runs back in the top of the ninth inning against reliever Andres Galan. Eric Hartman legged a double and Carey recorded a two-out, two-run home run to right-center field to make it 8-5 Bowling Green. Galan got Williams to fly out to left, concluding an 8-5 Hot Rods win.

Niman (4-0) delivered the win with 5.0 frames of one-run ball, allowing just four hits and hurling five strikeouts. Reyes (2-7) took the loss, surrendering five runs on three hits and two walks, striking out one in 1.2 innings.

The Hot Rods travel to McCormick Field for a six-game series with the Asheville Tourists, beginning Tuesday night at 5:35 PM CT.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 14, 2026

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